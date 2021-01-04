Lake Mendota has officially frozen over, state climate experts say

Lake Mendota has officially frozen over, but Madisonians should take caution before heading out onto the ice because the lake may still be too thin for walking in some areas.

The Wisconsin State Climatology Office determined that Lake Mendota froze over completely on Sunday, nine days before last year's freeze date of Jan. 12. The year with the longest freeze-over timeline was in 1932, when Lake Mendota didn't freeze until Jan. 30.

The ice needs to hold solid for 24 hours before the climatology office can officially declare it frozen over, the local nonprofit Clean Lakes Alliance said.

Although the lake looks solid, Clean Lakes Alliance warned it could still be thin. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recommends waiting the ice to be four inches thick before ice fishing. If you're walking out alone without fishing gear, the DNR says the ice should be at least two inches thick.

"If you are venturing out on the lake, always let someone know where you are going or take a friend with you," Clean Lakes Alliance said.