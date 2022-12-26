Lake Mendota declared to be frozen over after storm system brings strong winds, bitter cold

If anyone had "ice on Lake Mendota" on their Christmas list this year, it arrived right on time.

The Wisconsin State Climatology Office declared Lake Mendota to be frozen over on Sunday, Christmas Day, thanks to a storm front that combined cold waters with strong wind gusts to push the ice to the east side of the lake. The Climatology Office uses a traditional method of measuring ice cover on Madison's lakes that goes back nearly 170 years — with the help of a few webcams.

To be considered frozen over, lakes Wingra and Monona must have at least half ice cover. Mendota, the largest of Madison's lakes, is subject to another rule developed by limnologists Edward Birge and Chancey Juday in the early 1900s: If you can't row a boat between Picnic Point on UW-Madison's northeast side to Maple Bluff, the lake is frozen.

The entire process for determining whether Madison's lakes are frozen over is steeped in tradition, Assistant State Climatologist Ed Hopkins said. Hopkins and his team members observe where the ice has formed from a handful of different points — all mainly on the Isthmus and on Observatory Hill on UW-Madison's campus.

There are tools State Climatology Office staff could use, such as drones and satellite imagery, but they choose not to. They opt to collect their data by observation, the same way it was done in the 1850s.

"Our records go back 167 years — we essentially have a continuous record for Lake Mendota and Lake Monona," he said. "We try to follow this particular procedure because we want to maintain a consistent type of record."

When Hopkins looked Saturday, he said, he saw steam coming off of northern parts of the lake and winds were pushing ice to the east, so they were unable to deem Mendota frozen that day. In order to declare a lake iced over, Hopkins and his team have to see it hold ice for 24 hours, which it did when they went back Sunday.

This is the fourth time in a decade Lake Mendota has frozen over in December, Hopkins said. Last winter, Lake Mendota froze over on Jan. 7; the earliest it froze over in the last 10 years was in 2019, when the ice covered more than half of the lake by Dec. 15, thawed after about a week and refroze in mid-January, a reasonably rare occurrence, he said.

Lake Monona froze this year on Dec. 19, and Lake Wingra froze for a week in late November before refreezing on Dec. 18.

Ice watcher: climatologist carries on 165-year tradition on Madison lakes Every winter and spring since the 1850s, observers have staked out Madison’s lakes to determine when they freeze and thaw, adding to a vast data trove that offers a window into history.

Last week's winter storm aided the lake in freezing over. Winter storm Elliott dropped an estimated four inches of snow in the greater Madison area and behind it brought bitter cold with temperatures in the negatives and wind chills that made it feel like -30 degrees.

The state Department of Natural Resources urges caution at all times when venturing out on the ice. The DNR recommends dressing warmly in layers and not going out on the ice alone, and avoiding narrow areas such as inlets that might have thinner ice.

Clean Lakes Alliance Executive Director James Tye said when the Five Yahara lakes freeze over — which includes lakes Waubesa in McFarland and Kegonsa north of Stoughton — it's the equivalent of adding a "playground" the size of 17,000 football fields.

While you might need a boat or the ability to swim to use the lakes during the rest of the year, the frozen lakes require only the ability to walk to enjoy them, Tye said. The lakes provide a space to snowshoe, cross country ski and ice skate, and he's even seen people who will bike to work across Lake Mendota, Tye added.

"They are our community's frozen assets," he said. "It's the biggest thing that makes Madison the most magical place to live."

Photos: Frozen Assets festival brings family-fun to frozen Lake Mendota