Lafayette County resolution that sought to prosecute reporters began at the top

As for the suggestion to prosecute reporters, "that was just me venting," he said.

Sauer acknowledged that he had spoken with Meyers about a resolution but didn't see it until the day before it was taken up by the Land Conservation Committee. He said the corporation counsels for Lafayette and Iowa counties were against taking it to the committee, but others, including Milwaukee attorney Andy Phillips, said it could be salvaged.

Keeney said that aside from email correspondence about the resolution, he had never spoken about its contents with anyone or proposed any of the language it contained. He said it was sent to the Grant County corporation counsel, but elected officials there never took it up.

Haas said the resolution in Lafayette County is "currently basically dead."

The email records show state and federal officials involved in SWIGG pushed back against parts of the resolution after a toned-down version of it was shared with them on Nov. 12.

State geologist Ken Bradbury said a provision that would limit the release of study test results to Lafayette County "isn't workable."