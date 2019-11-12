A Lafayette County resolution that sought to restrict what reporters could report and public officials could say about a publicly funded study of groundwater contamination has been altered to remove some of its likely unconstitutional provisions.
The county's Land Conservation Committee on Tuesday morning passed a version of the resolution that still threatens county board members and other public officials with unspecified "discipline" for going outside a predetermined process for releasing information from the Southwest Wisconsin Groundwater and Geology Study, or SWIGG, which is looking at well contamination in Lafayette, Iowa and Grant counties.
But language that sought to bar the media, under the threat of prosecution, from selectively reporting results "for their own means" was removed. Public records experts have said the restriction and efforts to keep elected officials from sharing information with constituents and the media are likely unconstitutional.
The amended resolution passed the committee on a 5-2 vote and is scheduled to be taken up by the full county board Tuesday night.
Still unclear is who offered the original resolution. After a freewheeling meeting in the basement of the Lafayette County Courthouse in Darlington, County Board chairman Jack Sauer and committee chairman Gerald Heimann alternately said they didn't know how the resolution reached the committee or said some people knew but weren't going to say.
The original resolution appears to have its origins in what some county officials said was erroneous reporting of SWIGG test results by regional and national media.
Testing last year found 42% of 301 randomly selected wells in Lafayette, Grant and Iowa counties exceeded federal health standards for bacteria that can come from animal or human waste, or for a toxic fertilizer residue. Samples collected in mid-April from 35 private wells that had previously shown contamination found that 32 of them were contaminated from feces.
Sauer complained that the latter results resulted in television and newspaper headlines saying 91 percent of all wells in the study area were contaminated.
Sauer also alleged that committee and County Board member Kriss Marion was the source of leaks to the media that resulted in the inaccurate reporting.
"Somebody gave them the information that was not correct," he said. "Somebody screamed like a stuck hog when it came out."
Marion, though, said there was "no leak" because you can't have a leak of publicly available information. She voted against the amended resolution Tuesday and was responsible for posting the original resolution on her county Facebook page Friday after finding the county wasn't putting it up on its website.
There was "sloppy reporting" and "sloppy reading" in the way the test results were reported and understood, she said Tuesday, but "mistakes happen. We need to move forward. We don't became a totalitarian regime because of one bad story in the press."
She also defended her right to speak to the public: "Our job is to make government as transparent as possible to our citizens," she said.
During the public comments section of the Tuesday morning meeting, residents criticized the original resolution and took the committee to task for the negative publicity it generated.
Marci Hess of Blanchardville said she was "incredulous that this is even happening" and said Grant and Iowa county officials would look poorly on them.
"I just don't see them having much respect for you if you vote for this resolution," she said.
The amended resolution says results from future SWIGG tests will be shared only with the county board chairman or his designee, the chairman of the Land Conservation Committee and the county conservationist, to be known as the Review Board of the Water Quality Study.
They will be responsible for issuing any press release on the results and county officials "shall encourage members of the public including, without limitation, members of the press, to review and disseminate complete and accurate information concerning the information in the water study."
The original resolution had sought to require news outlets to print the press release in its entirety.
Sauer said county supervisors that release information about the study without authorization could be subject to being taken off their committee assignments.