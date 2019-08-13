Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS MORNING... PATCHY DENSE FOG IS ONGOING ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS MORNING. KNOWN LOCATIONS WITH VISIBILITY OF A QUARTER MILE OR LESS INCLUDE WISCONSIN DELLS, PARDEEVILLE, AND LONE ROCK. AREAS MOST SUSCEPTIBLE THIS MORNING ARE LOW LYING SPOTS AND RIVER VALLEYS. THE DENSE FOG IS TEMPORARY AND WILL LIKELY SHIFT OVER TIME. FOG IS EXPECTED TO DISSIPATE BY 9 AM. IF TRAVELING, REDUCE SPEED AND TURN ON HEADLIGHTS. BE PREPARED FOR A SUDDEN REDUCTION IN VISIBILITY.