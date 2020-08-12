Labor Day weekend drive-in fireworks display planned at the Alliant Center hopes to attract thousands

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Alliant Energy Center will welcome thousands of families to their grounds over Labor Day weekend for a socially distant fireworks display in what event planners are calling the largest gathering in the Madison area since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Dane County last spring.

There is one catch though: attendees of the fireworks display must remain in their cars and are only allowed to leave their vehicles to use the restroom.

Public Health Madison and Dane County verified the event is in compliance with Forward Dane, the county's phased reopening plan, and organizers will follow guidelines specific for drive-ins to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Public Health Madison Dane County Health Education Coordinator Christy Vogt said.

Those guidelines do not allow seating outside of an attendee’s vehicle, but there are no stipulations against sitting in the flatbed of a pickup truck or with the top of a convertible down.

The display is scheduled to begin 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5 and last 20 minutes.

“Our number one priority is health and safety of everyone who attends as well as staff so we’ll take that pretty seriously,” event organizer Kuba Krzyzostaniak said.