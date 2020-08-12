Labor Day weekend drive-in fireworks display planned at the Alliant Center hopes to attract thousands

The Alliant Energy Center will welcome thousands of families to their grounds over Labor Day weekend for a socially distant fireworks display in what event planners are calling the largest gathering in the Madison area since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Dane County last spring.
There is one catch though: attendees of the fireworks display must remain in their cars and are only allowed to leave their vehicles to use the restroom.
Public Health Madison and Dane County verified the event is in compliance with Forward Dane, the county's phased reopening plan, and organizers will follow guidelines specific for drive-ins to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Public Health Madison Dane County Health Education Coordinator Christy Vogt said.
Those guidelines do not allow seating outside of an attendee’s vehicle, but there are no stipulations against sitting in the flatbed of a pickup truck or with the top of a convertible down.
The display is scheduled to begin 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5 and last 20 minutes.
“Our number one priority is health and safety of everyone who attends as well as staff so we’ll take that pretty seriously,” event organizer Kuba Krzyzostaniak said.
Ushers will walk around the grounds during the event to ensure rules are being followed and the sheriff’s department will be on hand to help enforce public health guidelines if needed.
The group worked closely with fire, city and public health officials, she said, showing them a parking plan with 10 feet of space between each vehicle.
Food will not be served during the fireworks display nor can attendees bring food into the event. Staff at the entrance will check vehicles as they arrive.
Event organizers expect around 4,000 families in their vehicles to attend. Cost is $10 per car. Some of the proceeds will go toward supporting YWCA Madison.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.