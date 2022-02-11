Kwik Trip: If you want coffee, bring your own cup

As supply chain issues affect businesses across the nation, Kwik Trip says it's out of coffee cups.

The La Crosse-based gas station chain said Friday that customers who want coffee or other hot beverages will need to bring their own cups.

During the shortage, customers can get any size refill for 99 cents, Kwik Trip said in a Facebook post.

Kwik Trip was somewhat vague about what caused the shortage, but said the cups "were, in fact, taken from us."

"A gas station that shall not be named stole them," the gas station quipped in its post. "I wish I was kidding."

