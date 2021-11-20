Know Your Madisonian: Yoga instructor brings mindful practice to people with disabilities

“They’ve said, ‘I’ve always wanted to try yoga,’” Mickey said of those in the yoga programs. “But they never had access to it or they didn’t feel it was applicable to them.”

Each yoga program is different and developed based on the specific needs of each group of people in the class. Mickey said she and Mross include movements that will be “meaningful” and “applicable to that population.” For instance, they make sure to consider the trauma that participants have gone through and incorporate exercises that could be healing, such as stress management techniques or meditation.

The class at the senior center was a free drop-in class funded by the city of Madison, but the rest of YAFA’s offerings are weekslong programs in which the same group of people goes through the program together. Participants form relationships with each other, and the classes provide “a natural support system,” Mickey said. Many of the programs are funded through grants.

Mickey and Mross, who have both taught yoga for more than a decade, came up with the idea for YAFA together. They wanted to find a way to bring yoga out of the studio and into the community.

“He and I had this vision for very many years,” Mickey said.