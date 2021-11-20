Know Your Madisonian: Yoga instructor brings mindful practice to people with disabilities

Yoga instructor Iris Mickey held out her arms for 90-year-old Eloise Barrett to stabilize herself as she stood up out of a chair. Normally Barrett uses a walker, but in this class, she balanced on both feet, doing breathing exercises and yoga poses.
“Inhale, good, and exhale. Come back to your heart again,” Mickey told the class of five during a Gentle Yoga session at the Madison Senior Center. “Did that one feel good Eloise?”
“Yes. I’m not wobbling. I always wobble,” Barrett said. “This time I didn’t.”
Mickey’s yoga nonprofit, which she co-founded with fellow yoga instructor Paul Mross in 2018, is all about bringing the benefits of yoga to people who don’t feel comfortable going to yoga studios typically dominated by young women in trendy workout clothes, Mickey said.
“We recognize that yoga has been for white, middle-class people,” Mickey said. “We’re trying to change that.”
Called Yoga Accessible for All, or YAFA, the nonprofit has programs for seniors, autistic individuals, people with Parkinson’s disease, participants in the Special Olympics, women struggling with addiction and formerly incarcerated individuals in the Just Bakery program. Past programs include Yoga for Amputees and Yoga for Arthritis. Some of the classes, including the yoga program for people with autism and other developmental disabilities, will be expanding next year.
“They’ve said, ‘I’ve always wanted to try yoga,’” Mickey said of those in the yoga programs. “But they never had access to it or they didn’t feel it was applicable to them.”
Each yoga program is different and developed based on the specific needs of each group of people in the class. Mickey said she and Mross include movements that will be “meaningful” and “applicable to that population.” For instance, they make sure to consider the trauma that participants have gone through and incorporate exercises that could be healing, such as stress management techniques or meditation.
The class at the senior center was a free drop-in class funded by the city of Madison, but the rest of YAFA’s offerings are weekslong programs in which the same group of people goes through the program together. Participants form relationships with each other, and the classes provide “a natural support system,” Mickey said. Many of the programs are funded through grants.
Mickey and Mross, who have both taught yoga for more than a decade, came up with the idea for YAFA together. They wanted to find a way to bring yoga out of the studio and into the community.
“He and I had this vision for very many years,” Mickey said.
Mickey, 65, was born and raised in Madison, and has been a yoga instructor in the area for 25 years. She has a master’s degree in rehabilitation psychology and has also worked in the area of traumatic brain injury rehabilitation.
In 2016, she became a certified yoga therapist, and has her own private yoga therapy practice at Quarry Arts on the Near West Side. She spent a good chunk of her career at Main Street Yoga, a Madison yoga studio that shuttered during the pandemic.
Mickey said the closure was “really tough” because Main Street Yoga was her “home.” But a “silver lining,” she said, is that she’s had more time to dedicate to YAFA.
Why do you think your nonprofit is important?
I think in this day and age, especially, the mental health benefits of yoga are really key. There’s a lot of ways that you can move in your body, but this is a mindfulness movement practice that incorporates meditation, self-awareness and really self-agency. I think that one of the key things is that we want to build self-agency through yoga in individuals that participate in our classes.
It’s about empowering the individual. It’s not about doing a particular pose in a certain way and having it look really great. It’s about feeling the potency of that.
Can you explain what you mean by mindfulness?
Self-awareness in the moment. As we are doing this we’re asking people to really feel into parts of their body and to really become aware of how their body responds to stress.
One of the classic mindful things is to be present in the moment, but there’s a word called interoception. There’s perception. But this is self-perception inside. It’s about teaching people ... how to become more self-aware of what’s happening inside them in their physical body, but also in their emotions and their stress levels so that they can recognize how their body responds in stress, and they can also have tools to deal with that stress.
Do you have family here in Madison?
I live with my husband and my cat, Gloria. We have four grown daughters. I live at Troy Gardens. It’s an urban agricultural (area) over by Mendota.
What do you like to do for fun outside of your profession?
I love gardening, hiking. I play the harmonium and chant. It’s an instrument of chanting and yoga. It sits on the floor and looks like a little piano but with an accordion box attached to it. I’ve been taking lessons from a woman in Australia since the pandemic. It’s another one of those silver linings, you know? It’s like something I would have never done if it wasn’t for the pandemic.
And I like to travel but haven’t been doing much of that. I love Lake Superior, so we went there four times this past year.
How has YAFA been doing with the pandemic?
Well, I just kept it going through virtual yoga classes. I think like all nonprofits it’s been struggling. But we kept it alive and feel fortunate now that we can reach out again for grants and to begin to develop new programs.
