Know Your Madisonian: Wisconsin's only female venture capital manager invests in startups from university students

It’s been about a year and a half since Martin left UW-Madison, and since then, the Winnow Fund has raised the $3.5 million that will be invested in Wisconsin startups. The fund has a board directors, but she is the only employee.

Outside of work, Martin is still very involved with charitable organizations, particularly with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, where she is a member of the young professionals group. She also fosters dogs with Fetch Wisconsin Rescue.

As a woman in this field, what have been some of your frustrations?

I think the biggest one is probably people not assuming I’m in charge. I have people on my team that look more like what someone would expect a venture capitalist to look like, and so when we’re all in the room together, I noticed that the questions are not being directed to me … and it’s tough because I can’t really call people out on it because then they’re not going to invest in me.

What do you think the benefits would be if there were more women in your position?