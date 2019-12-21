Know Your Madisonian: Wisconsin's only female venture capital manager invests in startups from university students

Richelle Martin, managing director of the Winnow Fund, often finds herself the only woman in the room.
Venture capital is a field dominated by men, which is exemplified by the fact that Martin is the only woman to run a venture capital firm in Wisconsin.
The Winnow Fund — which Martin named for the plaque on Bascom Hall on the UW-Madison campus that extols “continual and fearless sifting and winnowing by which alone the truth can be found” — announced last month that investors committed more than $3.5 million in the fund, which will be invested in startups that come from students at Wisconsin universities.
Martin got her start in business while studying at the UW Law School, where she joined the Law and Entrepreneurship Clinic in 2010. While there, she was partnered with several startups and foundations needing legal help to launch.
For her first client, Martin picked a foundation to work with because she wanted to use her expertise to help others. She partnered with a man named Justin Watt, who wanted help getting his foundation to fund after-school programs off the ground.
It wasn’t until she started telling others about the project that she realized she was helping former Badgers football player and current Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.
“I had no clue,” Martin said. “I was like, ‘You want to start a nonprofit? I like nonprofits. You seem like a cool guy.’”
Martin, now 36, is still on the board of the Justin J. Watt Foundation.
After graduating and working at a law firm for about a year, Martin joined the nascent Office of Industrial Partnerships at UW-Madison. She negotiated with corporations in various industries on contracts and grants, primarily for commercialization of research done on the university’s campus.
It was that focus on university research that led Martin to venture capital. While working in the office in 2016, she met Ken Johnson, one of the managers of the state government’s Badger Fund of Funds, which invests in small venture capital firms. She said Johnson was impressed with her knowledge of UW System policies, negotiating contracts, intellectual property and startups. Johnson encouraged her to start a fund, seek investment from the Badger Fund of Funds and invest in startups coming out of Wisconsin universities.
It took continued encouragement to get Martin to take the leap into venture capital. She said she had to evaluate whether or not she would be able to be successful in the role, whether she really did have the right skill sets. It was an intimidating process to decide whether to quit her job at UW-Madison and start the fund.
Ultimately, Martin decided she did have the skills and the fear of starting something new wasn’t a good enough reason not to take the leap.
It’s been about a year and a half since Martin left UW-Madison, and since then, the Winnow Fund has raised the $3.5 million that will be invested in Wisconsin startups. The fund has a board directors, but she is the only employee.
Outside of work, Martin is still very involved with charitable organizations, particularly with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, where she is a member of the young professionals group. She also fosters dogs with Fetch Wisconsin Rescue.
As a woman in this field, what have been some of your frustrations?
I think the biggest one is probably people not assuming I’m in charge. I have people on my team that look more like what someone would expect a venture capitalist to look like, and so when we’re all in the room together, I noticed that the questions are not being directed to me … and it’s tough because I can’t really call people out on it because then they’re not going to invest in me.
What do you think the benefits would be if there were more women in your position?
Well, for one, I think it’d be great for women entrepreneurs to walk into a room and not be the only woman there when they’re pitching to a venture fund. And it’s really important when you think about products or companies that have a target market of women.
What was something you didn’t expect from the job?
Pitching was kind of scary because my big fear was that people would say “no.” But at this point I’ve heard “no” so many times that it’s not scary anymore.
What makes early-stage companies interesting to you?
I’ve seen what students can come up with, particularly on the campus level. I think it’s amazing. I’ve had those moments dozens of times where you’re like, “Why didn’t I think of that?”