Know Your Madisonian: Warner Park center manager misses the young people

We don’t, at this point, have an anticipated date. The last guidance was a thought of maybe being able to reoccupy by August, but we’re not sure at this point based on the needs of the homeless community and the need to occupy the center. But I’ve been working on a phased reopening plan. So again, a lot of this stuff will be determined by the limits set by Public Health Madison & Dane County as far as gathering. We can anticipate there being some capacity limits, things of that nature that we have to impose to make sure that everybody’s safe as we reopen and try to maintain the safety of all the members, guests and the staff.

The teen idea pretty much is our calling out to teens saying, “Hey, this is your center for the night. This is a teen hangout spot, this is your place.” … They just want to hang out with their friends, plug in their phones, make Snapchat or TikTok videos, to have a safe place where they can do that or if they want to, get involved in some organized programming. We’ve brought in people to teach them financial literacy. We’ve brought in people to speak about opportunities in (the) trades and things of that nature. So, they have an opportunity to kind of pick and choose what they want to do, and they responded very well to it. … Then we also have the basketball tournament. A lot of the kids like to play ball, like they like to hoop. And so we organized this 3-on-3 basketball tournament series. It’s very unique in the sense that they don’t have to register for a program and it’s different every week, so they’re not obligated to have to attend or be in a league.