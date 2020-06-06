Know Your Madisonian: Wade Otis is in the spirit

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Why do you do it?

I’ve always liked decorating since I was a kid. We used to decorate a little bit (at my parent’s home). I just always loved Christmas — changes people’s hearts and minds regardless of what your situation is in life. I don’t care if you’ve got a light up around your fence post or a thousand. If you’re doing it and you’re having fun I don’t really judge. I’m not in it for a competition. I just like adding to it and the more and more we’ve added the more recognition we’ve gotten. I just love that all the kids and the people that swing by, even for a cul-de-sac, go up and down the street and will just like literally line up to see the house. It’s a lot of fun. It’s a lot of work but so many people get so much joy out of it. That’s what makes it worth it.

Do you do the same thing every year or does it change?

Sometimes I’ll have ideas. I already have a plan for this coming season. I’m going to do more of an archway in the driveway. And I always think, well, I could do that, but then why can’t I attach something to that or make it all candy canes to make it more elaborate? I want to have something that people haven’t seen before.

How much does it all cost?