Know Your Madisonian: Triathlete learns to race again after debilitating stroke

In the hospital, they reintroduced me to outside again. It was so freaky the first time I went out in a wheelchair to the parking lot. Nothing is controlled, really. There’s birds, there’s air, there’s wind, there’s temperature, there’s sounds, there’s smells. It was this whole tidal wave.

I would see the MRIs. As I was getting better, the parts of my brain where there was no blood flow — you could start to see a branch. That neuroplasticity was happening. It was corresponding with me walking better, talking better, writing, reading. It was pretty cool to see.

What was the hardest thing about recovering from the stroke?

The physical part took years and years. For the longest time, I couldn’t run upstairs or carry something and go upstairs very well. The fatigue is a different type of fatigue than I’ve ever had. I still have bouts of that. But overall, I’m about 90% back to where I was.

Before my stroke, I was raising my (two daughters) four days a week (I was divorced), and working and racing. After the stroke, I had to know where my limitations were.

How and why did you resume racing competitions after the stroke?