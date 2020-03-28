Know Your Madisonian: St. Vincent director of client service finds home among those in need

For one thing, most of the people that are using the pantry are working. It’s pretty common knowledge that the rental vacancy rate here is very low and cost of rent relatively high, so even full-time workers or people working multiple part-time jobs may struggle to support their family. Almost everyone else is either disabled or elderly and living on a fixed income.

Has the COVID-19 pandemic changed how the pantry operates?

Right now, we are doing drive through, curbside pick up. Ordinarily, eligibility is once every 30 days, and being a Dane County resident below 200% of the federal poverty level, but at this point anyone that needs to get food we are here for, them, and we’re encouraging people to come back in a couple weeks if they need to.

How does the clothing and furniture program work?

People are eligible to get a clothing voucher every six months, $35 per adult and $25 per child. They redeem that one of our thrift stores in Dane County. We give away about $325,000 worth of clothing every year. Furniture eligibility is every five years. We provide inflatable air mattresses and bedding so people do not need to sleep on the floor and an array of living room and kitchen furniture and utensils. We are unable to operate either of these programs right now.