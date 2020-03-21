Know Your Madisonian: Small Business Development Center director enjoys challenges of launching companies

She ran her studio and taught management at Central Michigan until she moved to Middleton about 10 years ago with husband Doug Booher, who took a job at Rural Electric Supply Co., where he is vice president of sales and marketing. She taught at UW-Baraboo Sauk County and Edgewood College, and began working as a consultant at the Small Business Development Center. In 2016, she took over as director of the center, where she and the team provide free, confidential consulting for businesses just getting started or for those looking to grow, as well as workshops and noncredit courses in entrepreneurship.

The center is based in Grainger Hall on the UW-Madison campus and is open to anyone in Dane, Columbia and Sauk counties. The center follows the federal Small Business Administration definition of a small business, which is any company with fewer than 500 employees, but Somes-Booher said her center’s “sweet spot” is with startups.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The center doesn’t have a focus on any one industry over another, so Somes-Booher and her team have worked with manufacturers, software developers, construction businesses and more.

What is it you like about working with small business owners and entrepreneurs?