Know Your Madisonian: Slow down and gas up, Beltline service deputy advises

For most Madisonians, the thought of spending every entire working day on the Beltline — and not merely the moments during morning and evening commutes — would be maddening.

But that’s been Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy Evan Tilleson’s job for the past six years as part of the Freeway Service Team, assisting drivers who experience breakdowns along every Madisonian’s favorite highway.

Tilleson, 42, grew up in Orfordville and has been a deputy since 2007. After studying health promotion and fitness at UW-Platteville, Tilleson worked briefly at a warehouse before joining the Sheriff’s Office. After assignments in the jail and on patrol, he joined the Freeway Service Team, a collaboration with the state Department of Transportation. Its deputies, Tilleson included, are sometimes blessed with the “Beltline Bob” moniker.

With a specially equipped truck, the team works to mitigate the impact of minor traffic incidents by providing roadside services that help drivers get their vehicles moving again, or to help them get a tow. The team does not do traffic enforcement or investigate crashes.

Does your job entail having some sort of mechanical training?

It’s pretty rudimentary. It is a lot of basic stuff. Changing tires, knowing how to jump-start vehicles, even as simple as just using a gas can and adding fuel to a vehicle that maybe ran out. Typically if it’s something we can’t repair in 10 minutes or deal with in 10 minutes we usually either tow it or try to ease it off the road, whether we push it with a vehicle or by hand.

Prior to doing this, how would you describe your basic mechanical skills?

Shade tree mechanic. Just kinda self-taught, just picked it up here and there. Some YouTube videos. We don’t necessarily train for mechanical stuff on the Beltline. It’s come in handy from time to time.

Are there any particular incidents that really stick out in your mind over your six years?

Probably the thing that pops in my head immediately is probably the protesting that occurred on the Beltline. I was out there for at least one of them and it was just a unique experience. Not something they really train you for. It appeared to be a coordinated effort where they just kinda converged and took traffic almost to a dead stop. And then they did a slow, like 5 mph roll down the Beltline. So you just turn your lights on and just do the best you can trying to mitigate the traffic. Obviously, there’s a lot of dynamics with that as far as other motorists, some in support of it, some not, and you mitigate it the best you can. I don’t think there’s a perfect solution for each situation like that, but you just deal with it as it goes.

On the topic of Beltline driving behavior, how would you assess the way people drive on the Beltline? I know as a Madisonian it feels like it just gets hairier every year.

It’s not a road for the timid. There’s certainly drivers on both ends of the spectrum, as far as driving styles. There’s some that are very aggressive and probably just downright reckless. And there’s other motorists that they’re following the law to the speed limit. I guess overall, speed has increased. It’s kind of its own beast out there. I don’t know if there’s a better way to describe that.

What could people do to make your job easier in terms of their daily driving habits?

Oddly enough, routine maintenance on their vehicles, as far as even making sure they have fuel. That was kind of an eye-opener to me when I started, the amount of people that run out of fuel on the side of the Beltline. As far as driving habits, a lot of it could be solved with just, slow down and give yourself room between other motorists. There’s a lot of people trying to drive on that roadway every day to and from work. Just try to be patient.

The title Beltline Bob, is that particular to a person or pretty much anyone who has that job?

It seems like whoever gets that job gets called it. I don’t know where the name originated. It originated before I got into the program. But yeah, it seems to be stuck with whoever’s out there in a truck, usually on day shift.

So when you’re on duty, people will refer to you as Beltline Bob?

Yep. I’ve been called that before. When I first started, I recall, I don’t remember exactly how it was phrased, someone had called a roadside service program, like AAA. And they told them where they were at on the Beltline. And they said that they’d be better off at this point, due to the response time, to call Beltline Bob. And it was actually quoted in the call comments. I thought that was pretty cool.

