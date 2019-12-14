Know Your Madisonian: Senior Center manager helps older adults 'age successfully'

Barely a teenager, Sally Jo Spaeni read a coming-of-age novel, “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton, about rival gangs divided by rich and poor that inspired interest in a professional life of helping others and bridging the socioeconomic divide.
She’s fulfilled that ambition.
A Madison native, Spaeni’s first job at age 14 was scooping ice cream at the Chocolate Shoppe on State Street. Then, the La Follette High School graduate earned an associate degree in human services from Madison Area Technical College in 1983 and worked as an emergency dispatcher for the Dane County 911 center, coming to city employment in a clerical position with the Madison Police Department.
Spaeni, 59, worked her way up to eligibility coordinator in housing operations for the city’s Community Development Authority, and became its housing site manager in March 2009, responsible for the CDA’s 335 units for mostly very low-income disabled and elderly residents in seven buildings on “The Triangle” surrounded by South Park and Regent streets and West Washington Avenue.
A year ago, she was named Madison’s Senior Center and senior services manager, succeeding Christine Beatty, who retired after three decades. In the past two years, Spaeni earned certificates in gerontology from the University of Central Florida and the Ohio State School of Medicine.
What are the lessons from working in “The Triangle?”
People who practice hope and faith along with mental toughness in the face of adversity and are willing to accept help will persevere. Sometimes, no matter what you do, life will be difficult; and it’s not your fault. Having social connections is critical to health and well-being. Sometimes, the most important thing you can do is smile and say hello to someone. Better yet, share a cup of coffee and find out how they are doing that day. It might be all they need to get through another dark day.
How important is the city’s public housing there?
Many, many people find themselves living without the income they once enjoyed, and/or with a chronic condition or disability that could put them in a position to need decent housing that they can afford.
What attracted you to the Senior Center position?
The chance to reach more aging adults and educate them about how to age successfully. Rowe & Khan’s research showed that to age well, one needs to avoid disease and disability, maintain high cognitive and physical function, and stay engaged in community. Our center offers programs that address each of these components of aging well and regular participation will lead to lifelong success, and I’m proud of this.
Are the needs of seniors evolving?
People are living longer, and as they age are staying active longer. Our society is set up to sunset on people ages 65 years or older. This model no longer serves us. People ages 65 and older are in many cases still working due to choice or hardship. Financial education is key. Thirty years ago, one in four people in their late 60s and 70s still had a mortgage payment. Today, nearly half of the people in their 60s and 70s still hold a mortgage, as do one in four people in their 80s. Older adults are active, vibrant people who participate in biking, hiking, traveling, enriching education, and a myriad of social activities. As such, our society needs to catch up and provide services and activities that older adults can easily access.
How are you addressing these changes?
Madison Senior Center holds classes in financial literacy and will soon be collaborating with Successful Aging Inc. to offer health-literacy education. We are dementia-friendly, and staff member Laura Hunt participates in the Downtown Dementia Friendly group that provides education to Downtown businesses on how to become dementia-friendly. I advocate for older adults at every opportunity and challenge partners to think about how they are serving older adults and am available to problem-solve issues. Recently I pulled together a task group of volunteers to explore re-branding the Senior Center. We’re also exploring a redesign of the first floor to encourage more socialization and purposeful use.
What should people know about the center?
I want people to know we are here to serve people ages 55 and older in their effort toward aging successfully — 95% of our programs are free, and those that aren’t we charge only a nominal fee for. You could come here in one day and experience a tai chi class, participate in a Great Courses class, and enjoy the space while you socialize with your new friends or old. We currently have 250 volunteers that help us on a day-to-day basis. We have several volunteer opportunities — everything from working the front reception desk, to participating in our intergenerational preschool arts-and-crafts program. Please come in for a tour and check out the programs.
What are the main misconceptions about the center?
That people live here, and that it’s not safe to come Downtown.
What are the biggest unmet needs of the city’s senior population?
Affordable housing, caretakers, health literacy and management, soaring prescription drug costs, food insecurity, flexible jobs.
What have you learned about seniors?
My belief that older adults are resilient, vibrant, active and informed individuals has been reaffirmed.