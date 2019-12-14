Know Your Madisonian: Senior Center manager helps older adults 'age successfully'

What are the lessons from working in “The Triangle?”

People who practice hope and faith along with mental toughness in the face of adversity and are willing to accept help will persevere. Sometimes, no matter what you do, life will be difficult; and it’s not your fault. Having social connections is critical to health and well-being. Sometimes, the most important thing you can do is smile and say hello to someone. Better yet, share a cup of coffee and find out how they are doing that day. It might be all they need to get through another dark day.

How important is the city’s public housing there?

Many, many people find themselves living without the income they once enjoyed, and/or with a chronic condition or disability that could put them in a position to need decent housing that they can afford.

What attracted you to the Senior Center position?