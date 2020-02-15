Know Your Madisonian: Savory Sunday, Grillin' 4 Peace volunteer gives back in his own way

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hendrickson, 38, is less involved with Savory Sunday’s day-to-day operations now, given his various roles as a father, husband, adult men’s league baseball coach, dive bar enthusiast and special-education teacher. As of this year, however, he took the reins on Savory Sunday’s main fundraiser — Grillin’ 4 Peace, held annually on Lake Wingra.

Where does Savory Sunday get most of its food?

A lot of the food we get is normally tossed at restaurants and cafeterias. It amazes me and also disgusts me how much food gets thrown away when we have a problem of people not eating. This is a simple solution. I like a good challenge, and we try as hard as possible not to pay for our ingredients. We’re 100% run by volunteers, so we don’t have a big budget. We get a table of food from the farmers’ market or local restaurants — Epic also donates a lot of leftovers — and we’ll try to make a meal. There’s no planned menu; it’s like those cooking shows where you’ve got to make what you’ve got. One time, I was making mashed potatoes and we didn’t have milk, cream or butter, so I used vanilla ice cream. Nobody could tell. I was asking people, “What do you think the secret ingredient is today?”

What’s Grillin’ 4 Peace all about?