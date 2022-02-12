Know Your Madisonian: Sam Li goes to aerial heights to 'celebrate the Midwest'

Take a stroll around Downtown and hear a slight buzzing in the distance? Sam Li could be at work.

For the past several years, the Madison videographer has been using drones to capture video and photos of the UW-Madison campus, the Isthmus and state Capitol from aerial heights, picking up a large local social media following along the way.

And Li’s work has taken the 25-year-old outside Madison, capturing drone-shot images of Wisconsin state parks, Milwaukee’s skyline and parts of Minnesota, including the creation of two popular “celebration videos” last year of Madison and Minneapolis.

The inspiration: To capture places Li feels are underappreciated.

“I think that’s everyone’s joy is being able to see recognizable places,” Li said. “That’s a big reason why I wanted to make those videos. People in the Midwest, I feel, rarely get that chance.”

Last year, Li collaborated with Ian Tunney on a two-minute video promoting Madison, which features sweeping drone shots of wakeboarders, bicyclists and the Capitol that showcase different personalities in the city. The duo joined up with a Minnesota filmmaker for a second celebration video of Minneapolis, which has more than 240,000 views in a version Li posted to Twitter.

The Appleton native moved to Madison in 2014 to attend UW-Madison. It was an intro to film class sophomore year that sparked Li’s interest in cinematography.

He bought a Canon Rebel T5i camera after the class and a drone not long after that — the first in a series of drones Li has owned from either wanting to get an upgraded version or needing a replacement after crashes.

After graduating with majors in strategic communications and communication arts in 2018, Li worked at Epic Systems Corp. while shooting photos and video on the side. By the following winter, though, Li said his work started to get noticed, making him think he could turn the freelance endeavor into a full-time job.

He now runs his own video production company, primarily picking up commercial and corporate jobs in Madison and Milwaukee. Li, who enjoys snowboarding and climbing in his free time, has more projects in the works, including a celebration video of Milwaukee he began filming last year and a “Wisconsin in Winter” project.

Li recently created an account on Patreon — a platform for artist and creators to get paid through monthly memberships — to help subsidize the costs of the personal projects.

“I’ve been really fortunate to explore these different pockets of Wisconsin and kind of bring them to life,” Li said. “I think the goal is to do more of that in 2022 and explore more areas. There’s still a ton I haven’t seen. And then expanding outside of Wisconsin.”

What got you into flying drones?

I bought a drone in 2015 shortly after I bought a regular camera. I think my fascination with drones is probably fueled through social media, seeing people fly their drones in other big cities. I was really intrigued by how they captured these towering cityscapes of whatever. It may be New York, Chicago, San Francisco, LA, and thought, “Hey, I could do the same thing in Madison.” That’s kind of what got my interest in droning.

Was there a learning curve you needed to get over when you first started flying?

Nowadays, drones are pretty foolproof to get up in the air and have hoovering. I think a lot of the learning curve comes from learning cinematic movement, how to make your drone content look different from the crowd. That’s really the hard part to learn, it’s not necessarily flying the drone.

What is your favorite subject to shoot?

I really like capturing cities, like the personality of a city. I think that’s why I’ve latched onto making videos of communities and the people in them ... looking into the nooks and crannies of locations and figuring out what’s cool about them. I think every place has a unique aspect to them to photograph and video. You just need to go find it.

Is there any least favorite subject to shoot?

Probably weddings. For every photographer, I feel, the easiest way to make money right away is weddings because that’s the one big moment every regular person wants photo or video taken of. I took a ton of them when I started out. I would shoot maybe 10, 20 weddings a year when I was starting out. I quickly realized they just weren’t for me. A lot of people make them their full-time job because they love the idea of making that special day come to life. I just hated the monotony of watching the same day play out over multiple couples.

For these celebration videos, were they financed by anyone?

Those two videos are made completely out of pocket. There are no businesses, organizations telling us what to do, helping us whatsoever. We made them because we wanted to. Most of the gear we used was my gear, so we’re using honestly tens of thousands of dollars of our own gear to film these videos with the expectation of getting nothing in return except making people proud of their homes.

