Know Your Madisonian: Ricardo Marroquin brings the books

I do, yeah. Just because it’s a small place, it definitely could get really ... it’s kind of like a party inside. You have kids laughing, you have parents. You have people looking around.

How often do the materials on the bus change?

We usually try to bring things in every week, especially because things are going out a lot. When we have people who are coming in that are regulars, who are coming in every single week, they want to see something different. What we also offer is the special orders, the (book) holds, especially because our space is limited. There’s definitely more children’s materials. We have a little bit of everything, but definitely more children. We have a great collection of young adult materials.

How do you keep the books from falling off the shelves when you drive?

Gladly, the shelves are designed to be at an angle that it makes them fall back. That is one part of it. Another thing is the bookends. Having the shelves fully stacked is another way. But also driving very carefully.

What do you drive when you’re not driving the Dream Bus?

I am driving my two-door coupe car. Very small compared to the Dream Bus. I also drive a bike and I like roller-blading.