Know Your Madisonian: Retired wildlife biologist finds purpose in giving bikes new life

Are bikes available to people of all ages?

Yeah. It’s always been thought of as a kids’ program, but as you walk along the wall, there’s a lot of adult frame bikes. And so we’ve always given out bikes to all ages. I think the median age of our bike earners has been fluctuating between like 13 and 15 for the last number of years. But I think the oldest bike earner I’ve ever helped was an 83-year-old who just hadn’t biked for a long time and had done some volunteer services at Goodman and wanted to get a bike and start riding again. So we set him up with a bike.

How many would you say you process every year?

We’ve been taking in around 600 to 650 bikes (which) get dropped off outside the door every year. This year (we’re) on pace to refurbish about 300 bikes. Normally it’s around 200 to 250 bikes. Last year, we gave out about 300 bikes. We took in around 650 and gave out 300. But then we also tried to find homes for as many of the bikes as we can that we know we’re not going to work on.

What are the things that the program needs in terms of its sustainability? Is there anything that comes to mind?