Know Your Madisonian: Retired UW professor plans socially-distanced 100th birthday party

I grew up on a dairy farm in York, a township between Marshfield and Eau Claire. For most births, the doctor didn’t make it to the house in time, but my mom told me that he was there for mine. There was no automobile. No washing machine. No electricity. No running water. But my early childhood was very good. We went to the silent movies and got an automobile, a Chrysler Imperial that fit all of us, in 1927. It was a wonderful life in the 1920s. Then in 1929, the Depression hit. The 1930s were an absolute disaster. We became very poor. I worked for a year after high school to save up money for college. My dad would always say, “Nothing is free; you have to earn it!”

Where did life take you from there?

Well a $2.75 train ticket took me, my suitcase and laundry bag down to Madison for college. I went on to teach agriculture to high school students, which was my dream job. Then some people from the university came up and tried talking me into being a county Extension agent. I was happy with where I was in Dorchester, which had about 400 people, but my wife, my high school sweetheart, she wanted a bigger city to live in. So we moved to Appleton.

And that was the beginning of your long career in Extension?