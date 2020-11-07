 Skip to main content
Know Your Madisonian: Retired UW professor plans socially-distanced 100th birthday party
KNOW YOUR MADISONIAN | GALE VANDEBERG

Know Your Madisonian: Retired UW professor plans socially-distanced 100th birthday party

VandeBerg1

Gale VandeBerg, who turns 100 on Tuesday, still enjoys playing the piano at age 99. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Gale VandeBerg’s family threw a blowout bash for his 95th birthday and promised to throw another party when he hit 100.

VandeBerg thought at the time that he’d never make it to 100, but his birthday arrives Tuesday. COVID-19, however, complicates his family’s end of the bargain.

VandeBerg 3

VandeBerg

Like most events of 2020, the celebration will be subdued and socially distanced. With most of VandeBerg’s family scattered across the country, his birthday will be mostly phone calls and Zoom meetings. One of his sons will cook him prime rib, his favorite food. It isn’t the sort of celebration VandeBerg envisioned, but then again, he hadn’t expected to make it to 100 either.

Born Nov. 10, 1920, VandeBerg’s story begins in rural northwestern Wisconsin where he grew up the fourth of five children. He graduated from UW-Madison and taught for a couple of years before becoming a UW Extension agent. VandeBerg eventually earned the nation’s first doctoral degree in Extension Administration. He held a number of leadership positions during his 38-year career with UW Extension.

The soon-to-be centenarian talked about his childhood in the Roaring ‘20s, growing up during the Great Depression, his career at UW Extension and what he makes of 2020.

What was your life like as a young boy?

I grew up on a dairy farm in York, a township between Marshfield and Eau Claire. For most births, the doctor didn’t make it to the house in time, but my mom told me that he was there for mine. There was no automobile. No washing machine. No electricity. No running water. But my early childhood was very good. We went to the silent movies and got an automobile, a Chrysler Imperial that fit all of us, in 1927. It was a wonderful life in the 1920s. Then in 1929, the Depression hit. The 1930s were an absolute disaster. We became very poor. I worked for a year after high school to save up money for college. My dad would always say, “Nothing is free; you have to earn it!”

VandeBerg 2

At age 99, VandeBerg has lost his eyesight, but he can still walk around his apartment, play the piano and write poetry.

Where did life take you from there?

Well a $2.75 train ticket took me, my suitcase and laundry bag down to Madison for college. I went on to teach agriculture to high school students, which was my dream job. Then some people from the university came up and tried talking me into being a county Extension agent. I was happy with where I was in Dorchester, which had about 400 people, but my wife, my high school sweetheart, she wanted a bigger city to live in. So we moved to Appleton.

And that was the beginning of your long career in Extension?

Yes, I earned a master’s at Cornell and came back to UW-Madison to be the nation’s first Cooperative Extension training specialist. I was awarded a fellowship in the newly established National Center for Advanced Study in Extension Administration where I earned the country’s first Ph.D. degree in Extension Administration in 1957. My career included teaching graduate students, leading the state’s Extension program and reporting to Congress on Extension, among other things.

Since you retired in 1983, what have you been up to?

Well, I’ve slowed down a little. I’m legally blind. That happened eight years ago. So I spend the day doing a lot of resting and writing. I’ve written eight books and I write for my family and friends, not for money. The first one was published in 1992 about growing up on my childhood farm. And I also still play the piano almost every day.

VandeBerg 4

VandeBerg, in his apartment on the city's West Side, with some of his books, poetry and other writings.

How historic does 2020 feel for you in the context of the other 99 years you’ve lived through?

I think there’s so much politics involved. It’s an absolute utter shame. But I’ve been through these kinds of things before. When I was a kid, we didn’t have all of these vaccinations and stuff. Every kid in my family got measles, chickenpox, all the diseases that there were. Our house was quarantined all summer one year. I was 5 when my sister got polio. The doctor had to come to the house in a horse and buggy.

How do you feel in the lead-up to your birthday?

It’s the farthest thing from my mind. My family’s not known for living long lives. Neither my father nor my mother smoked or drank. I’ve never smoked or drank alcohol. My drinking consisted of root beer, Pepsi Cola and apple juice. I’ve golfed and bowled from the 1950s until about 2010.

Any advice for those of us hoping to make it to 100?

I’d encourage people to get involved in their community. I was active in the Madison West Kiwanis Club and organized Madison’s first city 4-H Club, the Diligent Doers, which one of my grandchildren is now in. I was an avid gardener, especially with dahlias. At one point, I raised 100 varieties of dahlias and started selling them at the Farmers’ Market on the Square. So, stay active!

Know Your Madisonian 2020: a collection of profiles from our weekly series

Know Your Madisonian 2020: a collection of profiles from our weekly series





