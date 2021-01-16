Know Your Madisonian: Reading Project founder wants to give magic of books to all youngsters

In June, Childs started working for the village of Mount Horeb as its economic development director. She has lived in Mount Horeb for more than 10 years with her husband, a native Wisconsinite, and their two children. Before that, Childs and her family lived in Madison for about five years.

Born in England, Childs moved to Germany and Chicago with her family, then to Iowa and New York City on her own, before coming to Wisconsin nearly 20 years ago.

What was it like getting the Madison Reading Project up and running?

The first year or so was really trying to figure things out, like what works, what doesn’t work, what do kids want and need. At the same time, when I started the nonprofit, it was about being able to provide some of those books upfront but then also being able to continue to do so. But when people heard about me giving books, people just started dropping off books at my doorstep. Suddenly, it was this whole other arm. It appears that many people would like books and need books but don’t have them, and then there are lots of people who have books and would like to donate them.

How did COVID-19 affect operations?