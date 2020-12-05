Know Your Madisonian: Radiolab editor calls Madison home

His voice may not be familiar, but Soren Wheeler’s stories are heard by millions of people each week.
Wheeler, 46, is the managing editor of Radiolab, the show that explores heavy scientific and philosophical issues with an eccentric style and sound.
Launched in 2004 by hosts Jad Abumrad and Robert Krulwich, it can now be heard on more than 450 National Public Radio member stations, including at 3 p.m. Sundays on Wisconsin Public Radio’s Ideas Network.
While the show is produced by WNYC Studios, Wheeler does most of his work in a 10-by-12-foot shed behind his Near East Side home, where he lives with his wife, science writer Cassandra Willyard, and their two children.
Both graduates of UW-Madison, the couple returned to Madison in 2013 after growing tired of life in New York.
“We had a strong connection to the community. We both love the city,” Wheeler said. “We knew we wanted to get out of Brooklyn because you can’t ever buy a house or have a yard or a dog for that matter.”
Wheeler, who grew up in Bozeman, Montana, first came to Madison in 1992 for college, where he studied literature and creative writing. He later worked for the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Washington, D.C., where he co-wrote The Atlas of Science Literacy, a guidebook for teaching science in primary and secondary schools.
In 2006, he enrolled in a masters program for science writing at Johns Hopkins University, which led him to Radiolab.
How did you end up working in radio?
I basically came out of (Johns Hopkins) and everybody was headed toward a sort of like — you do an internship at, I don’t know, Science News online, crank out some 400-word news pieces about whatever the latest published research was. And that was not doing it for me. ... One of my teachers at the time was David Kestenbaum, who was on the NPR science desk and then went on to do Planet Money and is now at This American Life.
He said you should go talk to these guys at Radiolab. They do this weird thing. This is the late spring of 2007. They were working on their fourth season. I started as an intern, unpaid, New York City. You know, whatever, 32 years old, sleeping on friends’ couches ... not impressing my mother.
At the time, there were four people. ... I joined that foursome at that time, and just sort of shamed them into paying me a little bit.
And you went on to become the managing editor?
I had my own first story where I reported and narrated and played radio guy, or whatever it was, actually, in the next season. I think it was part of a show called “(So-Called) Life.” And it was about a woman who had been a twin and had parts of her twin sister’s cells still in her body. The other twin had not come to fruition, but some of the other twin cells had gotten absorbed in her body.
I had some early hits with them, and I’m sure that’s why they kept me around — just like good story ideas, content, which is always the only way you get into the business is to have content. But I pretty quickly transitioned into being almost more of a sort of editor guy — taking the show through a higher level and helping other people work out their stories. I mean, I’ve reported plenty along the way. And we’ve since grown quite a lot.
How would you describe the show’s sound and what sets it apart?
There’s a lot of back and forth. Some of it just grows out of the fact that you have two hosts. So you’re hearing something that sounds like a conversation rather than a news report delivered by one person. Along with that, when you’re talking to guests, there’s a lot of cutting in and out of the guests, or even sometimes placing the guests against each other. Which is not quite conversational, but it’s also disruptive to what would normally be considered a straight narrative flow. And there’s the music and occasionally, like, sort of theaterized sound effects. Those things have been pretty steady throughout.
I honestly think the most innovative and creative and interesting thing about Radiolab has always been the stories it chooses and how it tells them in terms of structure. And in particular, in terms of, like, writing voice. That’s not to say that the sound is meaningless ... but the story choice and the decisions about how to unfold your story, when to hold information, when to reveal it, when to cite something, whether to include something or not, sequencing decisions, those seem to me more core to the show.
How does that sound help tell stories?
Obviously, music is a key part of the way you tell a story. It creates a space that it’s almost more irrational. And I think the duality of Jad and Robert originally, which has now become oftentimes just a duality between say Jad and a reporter or two different reporters, that kind of conversational nature absolutely changes the way you can structure and tell stories, because you can have some idiot come in and be like, “Wait, what? What do you mean by that?”
That’s actually a extraordinarily useful storytelling tool, because it allows you to push action forward to the point right past where somebody has a question and then double back, instead of having to sort of always account for all the questions along the way. That conversational move lets you tell stories in a really, really different way.
Along with that ... the ethic of theater and sound design is to create visualization, and I think visualization, even theater and sound design aside, visualization in our writing, and in our storytelling, is a deeply key ethic. We’re relentlessly trying to boil the writing down to the most visual elements possible.
All those things really push to create a picture in the brain. The push for that is probably one of the most key elements in my mind of what Radiolab does.
How does writing for radio differ from print?
You have to be more seductive. I think it’s easier for people to turn off an audio story.
I think you have way more capacity for emotional effect in audio, because I can give you the sound of someone’s voice choking or hear them crying or laughing or whatever. I can go straight to your brain, through your ear into your — I almost literally have a straighter pathway to your neurons, rather than into the eye to a part of the brain which translates scratches on a page into a shape into a letter into a word into a sentence into meaning.
It’s like shooting up instead of snorting. It’s just straight to the veins. A dangerous weapon, by the way.
People might be surprised to hear a science writer talk so much about emotion.
That’s the problem with science journalism or the way people think about science — that it’s sort of this cold, emotionless, rational thing, right?
There is a way of communicating in science when you have to go defend a paper in front of your colleagues that you’re not — you’re supposed to be logical, it’s supposed to add all the caveats, you’re supposed to have shown that you didn’t let your emotions get involved or drive your data or whatever. So there’s a value to emotionless — emotionlessness that’s baked into this into actual science, and in some ways, it’s been baked into journalism.
But to not do that leaves just way too many people behind.
If you work in science education, one of the first things you’ll notice is that, like, the kindergartners and first-graders ... it’s just something they do in their class. And they’re running around blowing things up, knocking things over, poking things, asking stupid questions, yelling, screaming, touching, pushing, shoving, whatever. And then you go to middle school, and it’s like, wah, wah, wah, wah, Krebs cycle, do the vocab test ... and everybody shuts off ... and they end up thinking I’m too dumb for this.
I think a lot of people carry that forward in their life thinking science is not for me, it’s for someone else. I’m not whatever enough. And then they hear or try to read science news and the media and it smells like homework.
Do you find yourself drawn to a particular type of story?
The thing that I always want that I know I want is that sort of real basic human element. You want emotional change over time — somebody is in a (bad) situation that gets better. But importantly, then it gets better, but it’s better in a different way that’s complicatedly bad, maybe? So it’s a very new space. You don’t want just, it was (bad), and it got better ... There’s always got to be a third move.
I’m always just looking to be surprised. I want to feel like something was revealed. I want to sort of celebrate complexity and find a way to make other people enjoy complexity. I also want to make sure that it somehow plays to as many people as possible without worrying about where they’re coming from.
My goal isn’t just complexity. It’s making complexity delicious. So that once you add delicious, that goal is not in conflict with expanding your audience. Because everyone likes delicious.
