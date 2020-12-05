Know Your Madisonian: Radiolab editor calls Madison home

I had some early hits with them, and I’m sure that’s why they kept me around — just like good story ideas, content, which is always the only way you get into the business is to have content. But I pretty quickly transitioned into being almost more of a sort of editor guy — taking the show through a higher level and helping other people work out their stories. I mean, I’ve reported plenty along the way. And we’ve since grown quite a lot.

How would you describe the show’s sound and what sets it apart?

There’s a lot of back and forth. Some of it just grows out of the fact that you have two hosts. So you’re hearing something that sounds like a conversation rather than a news report delivered by one person. Along with that, when you’re talking to guests, there’s a lot of cutting in and out of the guests, or even sometimes placing the guests against each other. Which is not quite conversational, but it’s also disruptive to what would normally be considered a straight narrative flow. And there’s the music and occasionally, like, sort of theaterized sound effects. Those things have been pretty steady throughout.

