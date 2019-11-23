On a chilly night at the beginning of November, parking enforcement officer Rebecca Mugford drives around Downtown Madison looking for cars parked illegally in handicapped-accessible parking spots.
Over the course of an hour, she finds three violators, each earning a $150 ticket.
“Nobody’s ever happy to see parking enforcement,” Mugford acknowledges.
Although her job is probably one of the most loathed by Madison residents, Mugford, 45, loves being a parking enforcement officer — not because she relishes giving out tickets — but because she gets to help people.
Being in her uniform on the streets of Madison, she is “always getting questions” from residents and tourists. She gives out directions, advice on the best places to eat, and sometimes helps people who are lost by having them follow her while she drives to where they need to go.
“It’s kind of like we’re concierges to Madison,” Mugford said. “That’s the best part of my job.”
Mugford also gets to help the city by being “another pair of eyes” for the Madison Police Department, under the umbrella of which parking enforcement falls. On the chilly November night, a local business owner who knows Mugford from her work in the neighborhood asked her to make sure someone he saw in an alley wasn’t causing trouble. She checked on it for the business owner, but it turned out to be nothing.
The radio on Mugford’s shoulder allows her to call police immediately if she sees an emergency situation or something suspicious. Parking enforcement has helped police find stolen vehicles, locate bank robbers and respond more immediately to car crashes.
And even if people hate it, issuing parking tickets helps residents by turning over parking spots so everyone can use them, Mugford said.
In addition to a sense of purpose, Mugford’s job has also given her a stability she “never had before,” a chance to work for the Police Department, and a network of co-workers who “really, sincerely care.”
“Employees from MPD supported me through my very survival,” Mugford said.
About a year and a half ago, Mugford came home and noticed a lump in her breast.
She saw her doctor a week or so later, and “the minute he felt it I could see on his face that he was concerned,” Mugford said.
Another week later, and the diagnosis was confirmed: Breast cancer, stage two. Later she would find out it had actually progressed to stage three.
“I was just in a daze for a few days,” Mugford said. “Nothing felt real anymore.”
If it hadn’t been for the support from her co-workers, Mugford said, she believes she wouldn’t have been able to make it through the next several months of chemotherapy, then radiation therapy.
“I do honestly believe with all my heart that my co-workers helped me through that,” Mugford said. “Had it not been for them, I don’t know if I could have done it.”
Former Police Chief Mike Koval, random officers and nearly everyone in parking enforcement would call to check in and see how she was doing or suggest Netflix shows to watch while she recovered.
When she got back to work, her co-workers donated their time if she needed an extra day to rest, sent her food and made her feel “really loved.”
“MPD has saved me more times than twice,” Mugford said. “It is more than just a job that pays the bills for me.”
Why was being a parking enforcement officer something you wanted to do so badly when you knew you wouldn’t be very popular?
I had looked into applying to be a police officer. And I’m really not good with car accidents and stuff with kids. That part really bothers me. Bless the officers for doing that on a daily basis. It’s not something I’m strong enough for.
Parking enforcement offered me the perfect middle ground. I get to work at the police department, I get to be outside, and I get to interact with the public every day. I get to see what’s going on in our city every day. I get to see the Capitol every day. It’s awesome.
You said that a lot of times people will get really angry with you. What have some of those experiences been like?
The bad experiences are far and few between. You get the daily college kid that will flip us the bird out of his car window.
What’s weird is both of the scariest ones, I was never going to give them a parking ticket. One guy followed me around, trying to ram his car into my car. And then he pulled alongside me and started ranting. I called dispatch, and they dispatched somebody. And he took off, and the officers ended up chasing him.
The other scary incident, I asked the guy to move several times, and I hadn’t even issued him a ticket, and he just kind of flew off the handle and tried to hit me.
I raised up my hands with my camera to take a picture of his car, and when I did that he swung at me. Luckily I had my arms up, and I kind of, like, deflected his punch, so it only grazed the side of my head.
So what are you doing right now? You’re just driving around where you know people will often park incorrectly?
Yep. I like to check the disabled spots to make sure that people have the valid disabled tags in their vehicle. I just like to keep an eye on those.
I had a temporary disabled tag while I was going through chemotherapy because I couldn’t walk very far. And oh, did it burn me when there were cars parked in the disabled spots without any tags on them. At the time, I really needed that spot.
I can’t imagine what it’s like to have a permanent disability and really need that spot. It’s like a never-ending irritation.
Where are you from originally?
Iron Mountain, Michigan, in the UP, just above Wisconsin.
Do you have any family here in Madison?
Just my son. He will be 7 in December. Old enough to start doing some cool stuff, but still young enough to still do the fun geeky stuff.
My parents still live in the UP. And I have a sister who’s also in the UP and another one who’s in Appleton.
When do you find out if you are cancer-free?
Right now I’m on what they call hormone therapy, so it will be another 4 1/2 years before I can say I’m cancer-free.
But so far it’s looking like you beat it?
Yes. I’m feeling good, feeling healthy.