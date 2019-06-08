Tattoo artist Cory Correia has called a lot of places home — from California to Hawaii to Colorado to Texas — but Madison is where he’s putting down roots with his own State Street tattoo shop, Isthmus Tattoo and Social Club, where he gets to mix his artistic side and business acumen.
Correia, 41, has been tattooing for about 10 years, with a bit of experience from his youth. He got his first when he was just 16 years old, which was “too young and a mistake,” he said. It was a surfer on his back.
He took his first apprenticeship while living in Hawaii, where he cut his teeth inking turtles or other tropical motifs on tourists. Correia then moved to Colorado, where his style developed. In Texas, where he lived next, he became a manager at a tattoo shop.
Madison became Correia’s home about five years ago, and he now lives in the city with his wife, Sarah Peterson, and her 12-year-old daughter, whom he is adopting. Correia says he can be found every day in his shop — which opened in December — managing schedules, finances and appointments as well as tattooing.
An open location at 218 State St. sold Correia on the idea of owning his own shop, he said. He had been thinking about it for a while, but was waiting for the right place at the right price. The former Anthology location — that store has moved down the street — fit the bill.
Correia’s concept for his tattoo shop was a neat and clean place where passers-by can stop in, tattoo or not. Instead of the flashing neon signs or darkened windows, Isthmus Tattoo is bright and welcoming with tattooing stations for Correia and three other tattoo artists.
Toward the front of the shop, Correia displays local artists’ work and has regular gallery nights for visitors to see the work and support the artists.
What is your tattoo style?
So it’s kind of ever-changing, but right now I like more kind of realistic black-and-gray style, little realistic dot work stuff. I do a little bit of everything, but I enjoy, like, more realism than anything or abstract, really, realism as well. I do color well, but I enjoy black and gray just because of growing up, my artwork was like black and gray with pencil and pen.
What’s it like going from making two-dimensional art to tattooing?
I had to relearn a lot of things. Because your artwork doesn’t always transition into a tattoo ... I kind of had to relearn how to structure tattoos as something that last.
What would you say to someone who’s thinking about getting his or her first tattoo?
Get ideas. Save your ideas. Set up a consultation with an artist that you like their work. Definitely search for people who are going to fit your style because you’re going to get a better tattoo that way if your artist enjoys that kind of tattooing. Like, I can tattoo a little bit of everything, but obviously, I’m going to enjoy doing something more than I will others. And that kind of goes with a lot of artists these days. I mean, a lot of them, they can do any style, but they really enjoy one style, and they do that style really well.
What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned from owning the shop?
It’s just learning how to be just a better boss. Managing a shop’s one thing, but being the owner of something — that’s completely different. I want to make sure that people that are working here are having fun and they’re happy being here.