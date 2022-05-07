Know Your Madisonian: Nurse midwife delivers babies, publishes poems

A nurse midwife, Ingrid Andersson has “caught,” or helped deliver, more than 1,000 babies since 2001, when she started her Madison practice, Community Midwives. Most of the births are in people’s homes.

Born in Chicago, Andersson, 58, moved in seventh grade with her family to a farm near Lodi. Her mother was born in Sweden, and her father was born in Chicago to Swedish immigrants. From UW-Madison, Andersson has a bachelor’s degree in Scandinavian studies, German and anthropology, and a master’s degree in nursing.

She lives in Madison with her husband, Hannu, who was born in Finland and raised in Sweden, and their son, Kai, 19. In 2015-16, the family spent nearly two years living in Sweden.

This year, Duluth, Minnesota-based Holy Cow Press published “Jodermoder: Poems of a Midwife,” Andersson’s collection of 51 poems.

Why did you become a nurse midwife?

My mother was an immigrant. I have yet to meet an immigrant who is not homesick. It’s a place of conflict to have a foot in both worlds.

I grew up hearing about her birth experiences in the 1960s in Chicago. In most urban centers, women were tethered to a table with leather straps around their wrists and ankles. They were given a drug, called scopolamine. It didn’t take away the pain or do anything to help people cope. It took away the memory of it. You would still have these birthing wards of women screaming in pain and flailing to try to escape. That memory of birth is just a black hole for her.

I think that’s why my sense of purpose has been so centralized around making conditions better, finding alternatives, for that childbirth experience.

Has the U.S. become more or less supportive of pregnant women and the birthing process?

The birthing rooms in hospitals look very good, very welcoming. There’s a lot of expense that goes into capturing the reproductive-aged woman because that’s really great for profits. And yes, there’s a lot more empowerment on the part of pregnant people.

But I am continually shocked at how stressed out even people with information and options are in our culture because of the lack of paid parental leave. There’s a lot of inflexibility in the workplace, in terms of honoring the demands of pregnancy — first trimester sickness, unexpected events, breastfeeding, pumping at work. It’s been a really long slog to get some of those advancements, and many places still don’t have them.

There’s a lot of one-size-fits-all, formulated care in pregnancy. A lot of the folks who come see me to plan a home birth feel like they connected with nobody in their journey the first time around.

When and why did you start writing poetry?

I’ve always written. That’s been sort of like breathing to me. My mother always had the good books on the shelves, quoting them and reading them aloud to me — Oscar Wilde, Henrik Ibsen, Shakespeare and lots of Swedish poets.

Poetry is almost as much about what’s not said as what is said. It gets to experiences that aren’t necessarily captured by sentences or conversation or prose. It’s a way to try to capture something that is about love at its roots, and all the ways love doesn’t look like love.

I grew up with a strong sense of social justice and saw the injustices everywhere I turned from a very young age. I rode to the anti-Vietnam protests on my dad’s shoulders. I’m not an esoteric poet. I’m not a personal or confessional poet. I’m an intimate poet. My poetry connects intimate places like mental illness and unhappy marriages and immigration experience.

In the work of midwifery, you get to know your families very well. To a certain degree, you go through their stresses with them. Right now, it’s unbelievable. A lot of the folks I work with are educated and have options, but many are experiencing stress that’s causing hypertension and diabetes, stress that is changing their home birth plan to a hospital plan. Poetry is what allows me to make sense out of this.

What does “Jordemoder” mean?

“Jorde” (in Swedish) is “Earth.” It can also mean “world.” It can also mean “soil” or “dust.” “Moder” is “mother.” It’s reflective of my background as the daughter of a farming immigrant. It’s also the old word for midwife in Swedish, and also in Norwegian and Danish.

My practice as a midwife and as a poet are ecological. Probably the use of a birth pool, and the 70 gallons of water that goes in there, really is the only resource that we expend.

How is the Mother’s Milk Alliance doing today?

There are as many stories of people having extra milk as there are reasons for needing milk. Sharing milk, with some basic ground rules and screening, is very safe. We’re moving about 60,000 ounces a year or more. Most of our donations go out in small batches as a tide-over until (the mother’s) milk comes in, rather than going to formula.

Why did you help start POWERS?

Right now, it is easier to get an abortion in Catholic Ireland, which legalized abortion in 2018 after a woman died, than it is in Wisconsin. Also, most people don’t know there is an option for midwives in Wisconsin. POWERS came about to help map out all the options for pregnancy in Wisconsin and help people access them.

