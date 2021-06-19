Know Your Madisonian: 'No secret' to publishing, says MATC teacher and author of 8 books

There’s no secret to publishing books. All that’s required is a crazy leap of faith and a lot of hard work.
That’s what John Galligan tells his Madison Area Technical College students in the writing classes he’s taught for 34 years.
“You have to be incredibly persistent and foolhardy, honestly, because you’re investing such a fantastic amount of time and energy in a speculative project,” he said. “If you get any reward from it, it’s going to come much later, way later, presuming you finish it and presuming it’s any good. So I mean, it’s a crazy thing to do.”
For Galligan, who lives on the city’s East Side, the process has paid off only after several decades of sustained work. Atria Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, published his eighth book, “Bad Moon Rising,” this month.
Were you always one of those kids who dreamed of publishing a book?
I was always a reader who was mystified by good writing. I started writing for my high school paper at Madison Memorial High. That was my first formal attempt at writing. I was always able to write fairly easily. If I had to write a paper, I could get a good grade without a whole lot of work. I was also extraordinarily shy and never felt like I was myself when I spoke. But when I wrote I could project the self that I thought I had. My undergraduate degree at UW-Madison was in environmental science, but by the time I finished the degree, I was already drifting toward literature and writing.
And where did you go after graduation?
First I went to grad school at Boston University, a program in science and technical writing that I didn’t care for that much. And so I spent a year there and got part of that degree. Then I got a job as a newspaper reporter in Hayward. The Sawyer County Record. It was a one-man shop. I was the only reporter. I was also the photographer. That was when I learned to sit my butt in a chair and write and meet deadlines. I went into that job typing about 20 words a minute and came out typing a hundred words a minute. That was a really important phase in my development as a writer, writing every day, no excuses, no delay. I was only there about a year or so and knew it wasn’t for me long term because it hardly paid me anything but I learned a lot and had a good time.
How did you get to publishing your first book?
It was probably 10 to 15 years after I went to grad school at UW-Madison for literature. I mean, I had tried before then and written short stories and screenplays. But never a novel. I was teaching at Madison Area Technical College at this point and decided to take a year off to teach English in Japan. I was assigned to a small town in the mountains of northern Japan and it was a place where foreigners were extremely rare and exotic. The experience just transformed me completely. It was such a challenge. I had no idea who I was. I had no idea what it was to be an American or to be a white person or to be a white American man. And the whole experience just broke down the identities I had for myself and rebuilt it.
When I came back to America, I felt so disoriented. Whenever people would ask me, ‘Well, so how has Japan?’ I would try to answer the question and get about 30 words into the answer when I could see people’s eyes glaze over. So I essentially wrote the book to be listened to. I used fiction as a way to talk about something, to use the art of narrative, to create something that would answer the question. It took me seven years to boil down that massive material and to separate myself from the material to be able to fictionalize it. You’re not telling your story, you’re telling a story. And, well, that took me a long time but I learned how to write a novel in that process.
Wow, seven years. Was that on and off or writing every day for that long?
I was married and had a baby so the only time I could find to write was in the morning. I woke up at 4 or 5 a.m. and wrote two hours pretty much every day for seven years. I still write in the mornings but for more than two hours now. I’ve been teaching online for the past decade so I can schedule writing time from 6 to 9 or 10 a.m. and then teach my five classes each semester later in the day. Each book takes me at least 10 drafts. It’s not unusual for me to get almost completely done and then decide there’s some mistake that can’t be fixed. That’s the thing I’d like to stop doing.
Tell me about your latest book.
It’s the third in a four-book series set in fictional Bad Axe County, Wisconsin. I had a minor character in an unsuccessful novel and kept getting encouraged by my agent to write about her. That’s how Sheriff Heidi Kick came to be. In this book, coming out June 29, she’s busy tracking down a killer and tied up in a reelection campaign, too.
What’s next for you?
It’s been pretty punishing to produce a book a year while teaching full-time. My ninth book, the last in the Bad Axe series, is in revision right now and will come out next summer. I hope to keep writing but I don’t have a contract at this point after this ninth one. The first two Bad Axe books have been optioned by Skydance Studio for a TV show. We’ll see if anything comes from that.
Any last advice for writers?
You can’t sit around and wait for an idea. It doesn’t work like that. Of course, it always helps to have some idea of where the book will end up. But for me, the ending is always different from what I imagine but without imagining it, it’s hard to start.
The other thing is sustaining really regular habits. I write about 350 days of the year. At this point, it’s sort of who I am and what I do. I’m always working on something and it always needs work.
