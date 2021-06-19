Know Your Madisonian: 'No secret' to publishing, says MATC teacher and author of 8 books

When I came back to America, I felt so disoriented. Whenever people would ask me, ‘Well, so how has Japan?’ I would try to answer the question and get about 30 words into the answer when I could see people’s eyes glaze over. So I essentially wrote the book to be listened to. I used fiction as a way to talk about something, to use the art of narrative, to create something that would answer the question. It took me seven years to boil down that massive material and to separate myself from the material to be able to fictionalize it. You’re not telling your story, you’re telling a story. And, well, that took me a long time but I learned how to write a novel in that process.

Wow, seven years. Was that on and off or writing every day for that long?

I was married and had a baby so the only time I could find to write was in the morning. I woke up at 4 or 5 a.m. and wrote two hours pretty much every day for seven years. I still write in the mornings but for more than two hours now. I’ve been teaching online for the past decade so I can schedule writing time from 6 to 9 or 10 a.m. and then teach my five classes each semester later in the day. Each book takes me at least 10 drafts. It’s not unusual for me to get almost completely done and then decide there’s some mistake that can’t be fixed. That’s the thing I’d like to stop doing.