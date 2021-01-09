Know Your Madisonian: New police spokesperson plans to use creative ways to keep public informed

It’s just bringing to light a lot of these programs that we already have and continuing to share that.

The chief and the PIO are two of the most public-facing positions in the Madison Police Department. Do you have a vision for what that will look like going forward since you and Barnes are both new?

Each chief has their own way of communicating internally and externally. And they may rely on the PIO for more or less.

I think the first few months will be kind of telling as far as setting the tone from the chief and the PIO, and what that will look like. I just don’t know enough about the new chief to know what to expect. I’m excited about it. I think he’ll be a good fit for this city.

DeSpain has been the PIO for 13 years now. How do you feel following him?

Big shoes to fill. He’s made quite an impact here in the city and in our department. He, I think, hopefully, has made MPD have a reputation of being open and transparent. And always letting the media know and the public know that if we don’t have information, that we’re working on it. So I want to try to carry that as much as I can.