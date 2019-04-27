Masood Akhtar is a busy man.
When the entrepreneur, a native of India, isn’t acting as leader of the local Muslim community, on TV talking about racism and hate or being recognized for his advocacy work, he’s running a business.
And now, Akhtar has started a nonprofit, We Are Many – United Against Hate, which he calls a movement to end hatred, racism and intolerance of others.
He’s also the founder and president of Clean Tech Partners, which helps to implement energy-efficient technology.
A father and husband who has lived in Madison for more than 30 years, Akhtar said he decided to start the movement after seeing an increase in hatred and intolerance of other groups – especially the Muslim community — after the election of President Donald Trump.
“It’s all about bringing these communities together to make sure that America remains united, not divided,” he said. “This movement is not about just organizing events. This movement is all about making things happen and solving this problem of rising hate.”
Akhtar said he hopes the movement – through discussions, workshops and events at first – can accomplish his goal. And he has already started working toward that by presenting events throughout Wisconsin, most recently at Mount Horeb High School last week, where he spoke with a former white supremacist and a survivor of the 2012 shooting at the Oak Creek Sikh temple.
Another strategy Akhtar believes could help is increasing access to higher education to fight economic insecurity for all groups, so he is planning to launch a mentoring and college loan forgiveness initiative.
Is rising hate what your project came out of?
We are going to use a platform or a movement to bring all of these people to deal with this rising hate that we anticipate over the next few years or even longer. But then I was thinking, you know, how are we going to accomplish this goal? Because you have the divided government in Washington, D.C., (so) getting anything done is not possible. … So we said, “OK, well, let’s focus in two major areas.” One of them is education and the second one is nonpartisan policies. We strongly believe the biggest enemy that we see in this kind of environment is fear and anger. A lot of these people don’t know each other. They just go with what they are seeing in the media, or sometimes our elected officials move things around and use it for their political gain.
Do you have an ultimate goal or objective, or is there something you’d like to have accomplished, when after 10 or 15 years, you look back at the movement?
The movement is not about organizing events … the first thing right now is organizing events. … But I want to get to the bottom of the root causes of hate, what other models are out there and how we should implement this all across the country so we can make a change. … I want to make sure that we do things right and develop a model over the next five years to eliminate all of these hate issues and bring Republicans and Democrats together. When that one is done … I want to see every single state have a We Are Many — United Against Hate chapter to eliminate their problems … and make sure that this country remains united.
Why make the leap from business to attacking or addressing social issues?
I want to do three things. I want to give something back to this country. That’s number one. Number two, I want to give something back to (India), who paid for all of my education, from fifth grade to Ph.D. … as a businessperson … regardless of their religion, color, ethnicity, whatever that is, I want to make sure (everybody) gets the highest education.
It sounds like you’re very, very busy. What keeps you going?
What keeps me going is the results and the impact that I’m seeing. When I get a response from a teacher or from a student who said, “Hey, can you come and talk to us about that?” … That’s what drives me and that’s why I work every day, 16 hours. … And then the other part that supports me is my volunteers and board.
So you wear many different hats. How do you describe yourself when someone asks what you do?
I say I am an entrepreneur and I’m an activist. That says it all. Somebody asked me that question actually, and I said, “Look, these are all two related things.” I do these kinds of things. But I am also a problem solver. That’s the way I grew up … I take some of these things and I try to solve those problems.