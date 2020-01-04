Know Your Madisonian: Metro Transit trainer turns lifelong love of driving into career

Yes. Some of (the students) get loud. I just talk to them. “Hey, can you hold your language?” I don’t yell at them. If you give people respect, most likely you’re going to get it back and that’s what I do to the students. I always use “please.”

What’s hard for new drivers to learn?

When they first get in the bus, they are intimidated. That’s a lot of weight. Our biggest issue with the new people coming in training is them turning, because that bus is 40 feet. You can’t just make a turn. You’ve got to set yourself up.

Do you train drivers to be friendly?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That’s one thing we try to instill in their minds. If you’re not a people person, you’re going to have to get in that mode. Because if you don’t interact with people you’re going to get some bad vibes and your day is just going to be screwed up.

Have you ever had a problem on the bus where it required you getting up or talking to people or even calling police?