Know Your Madisonian: Metro Transit trainer turns lifelong love of driving into career

You’re likely to get a friendly greeting if Clinton Boone is your bus driver. And if you’re looking like you might fall asleep during your trip, there’s a good chance he’ll wake you at your destination.
In return, Boone would appreciate it if you covered your mouth before coughing.
Boone, 61, grew up on a farm outside of Greenwood, Mississippi, and followed his brother to Madison about three years after finishing high school. In 1998, he parlayed a lifelong love of driving and a one-man dump truck business into a job with Madison Metro Transit, where he was eventually named a driver trainer.
Not surprisingly, the man who likes to drive owns six vehicles — generally older rides he’s collected over time, including a 1997 Jeep and a 1989 Infiniti Q45.
“It’s a pain in the butt when you got to register all that,” he said.
He does his own repairs and expects that if he had a mind to, he could repair the buses he drives.
Are there particular routes that are more popular with Metro drivers?
The Middleton routes are more relaxed because you’re not around schools. Most of the routes that go by schools you’re going to get some students who ride the bus.
The less popular routes are the ones that go by schools?
Yes. Some of (the students) get loud. I just talk to them. “Hey, can you hold your language?” I don’t yell at them. If you give people respect, most likely you’re going to get it back and that’s what I do to the students. I always use “please.”
What’s hard for new drivers to learn?
When they first get in the bus, they are intimidated. That’s a lot of weight. Our biggest issue with the new people coming in training is them turning, because that bus is 40 feet. You can’t just make a turn. You’ve got to set yourself up.
Do you train drivers to be friendly?
That’s one thing we try to instill in their minds. If you’re not a people person, you’re going to have to get in that mode. Because if you don’t interact with people you’re going to get some bad vibes and your day is just going to be screwed up.
Have you ever had a problem on the bus where it required you getting up or talking to people or even calling police?
You get people who are probably drunk. As long as they sit down, I don’t have a problem with it. I know they got to get from point A to point B. I’d rather see them sitting on that bus than out in their car. All I ask them to do is have a seat. Let me know where you’re going just in case you fall asleep. Let me know where you’re going and I’ll make sure to stop at your stop. And you might have some people that have health issues, who can’t stay awake. I sense stuff like that when they come on the bus. If I see them impaired, I’ll talk to them. “Where are you going?” That’s my first question. And if they don’t tell me, then that’s OK.
How often do riders thank you when they get off the bus?
It happens a lot and especially (with) the college students, UW students. They are always saying thank you. I don’t get it, but they do it. Any driver will tell you, “I love all the UW students, because they are so polite.” And you get some of the high school students — they pretty much say thank you for the ride. And I always greet my passengers.
Bus drivers spend hours behind the wheel sticking to a tight schedule. How do they find time to use the bathroom?
A lot of places don’t want us to use their bathrooms ... because they say it’s customers only. At the South Transfer Point, we use McDonald’s. If they’ve got to use the bathroom, they’ll pretty much know where they can stop and use it.
You broke your neck and back in a motorcycle accident a couple of years ago.
I was coming down Interstate 90 and getting off at (Highway) 12/18, west. It wasn’t that fast, I was just leaning and hit some gravel and rolled it. For the recovery, I was out of work for eight months. My doctors said they are surprised I’m walking
Do you have any particular advice for riders?
Don’t get on the bus and cough right on the driver. You try not to be rude or get angry about it, but I have to tell them, “Can you please cover your mouth when you cough?” This time of year, everybody back there is coughing.
Does the demand exist for a bus rapid transit system in Madison?
Yes, absolutely. The better we move, the more people we can carry. That’s one issue people have on the bus — why are we taking so long? We can’t move any faster than traffic. Because when it snows, it slows. (Traffic) is definitely getting worse.