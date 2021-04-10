Know Your Madisonian: Metalhead, arcade enthusiast Brad Van looks to new venture

“We just basically are a band that wants to get out and play as much as possible — that’s kind of my favorite part ... getting out and meeting people and traveling,” Van said.

Why did you go into the arcade business?

I was kind of at a crossroads of what I wanted to do with my life. I decided I wanted to be a musician, but I was pretty young at the time I was looking to get out and play shows. ... Most of the gigs were happening in bars, and I wasn’t old enough to drink, so I came up with this plan: Well, then I’ll open a classic arcade because I know what games are good.

How do you go about collecting games?

I started collecting games in the late ‘90s. ... Back then you could just accumulate a huge collection of games for, like, no money because people were like, “Hey, you want this game out of my garage? Come get it. If you carry it out of our basement, it’s yours.” So I would just go everywhere I could and people would kind of pass my name around. I would buy entire warehouses full of games for like 200 bucks.

Is it harder to find arcade games now than when you first started collecting?