Know Your Madisonian: Metalhead, arcade enthusiast Brad Van looks to new venture

Ask Brad Van if he has a favorite arcade game and he’ll start by saying Joust, quickly adding Pac-Man was a childhood favorite, and then go on to list others among his collection of about 250 arcade games.
“I look at every one of them, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that one’s a contender,” Van said.
For more than two decades, Van has amassed his collection of arcade games, refurbishing the stand-up, cabinet-style games at his business — Aftershock Retrogames — and placing them in various Madison-area businesses for quarters to be exchanged for play time or an extra life on the classic machines.
“I grew up in a time where arcades were the only real way that you would play anything that was state-of-the-art technology-wise,” Van, 45, said. “I kind of was around when a lot of these games people consider classics now were brand new and impressive, so I kind of had an idea which games to shoot for.”
And for just as long, Van has been the frontman of Droids Attack, playing guitar and singing for the longtime local metal band that’s put out five records and has ideas for several more “on the back burner.”
Van, whose last name is Van Kauwenbergh but goes by the easier-to-pronounce surname, is also preparing for his newest venture: an arcade bar slated to open this spring on Madison’s Near East Side.
For several years, the Deerfield resident said, he’s been working with a partner to find a spot to feature Van’s vast collection of games and also serve drinks. The duo has identified a space on the Isthmus where they hope to open the arcade bar in May or June, Van said.
It won’t be his first arcade in town.
At age 24, Van opened in 2000 a classic arcade on the North Side, running it for a few years before moving his games to Ping Time on State Street for another few years. Around 2007, Van opted to solely lease games out to area businesses, such as pizza shops, instead of trying to operate a permanent arcade.
That allowed him more time to focus on Droids Attack and fixing up games, which can come into his shop on Madison’s East Side in rough shape after years of neglect.
Working out of rented garage space attached to the Crucible nightclub on Commercial Avenue, Van repairs dings and scratches on the exteriors, creates stencils to replicate worn-out original artwork, swaps out dated power supplies and works on the internal electronics.
As for Droids Attack, COVID-19 has upended how much the band can do.
They played at an outdoor gig at a car show last year, have been working on two recording projects and will be traveling to Dubuque, Iowa, later this month for another car show, Van said, plus a Swedish record label plans to re-release Droids Attack’s most recent record from 2016 on vinyl this year.
“We just basically are a band that wants to get out and play as much as possible — that’s kind of my favorite part ... getting out and meeting people and traveling,” Van said.
Why did you go into the arcade business?
I was kind of at a crossroads of what I wanted to do with my life. I decided I wanted to be a musician, but I was pretty young at the time I was looking to get out and play shows. ... Most of the gigs were happening in bars, and I wasn’t old enough to drink, so I came up with this plan: Well, then I’ll open a classic arcade because I know what games are good.
How do you go about collecting games?
I started collecting games in the late ‘90s. ... Back then you could just accumulate a huge collection of games for, like, no money because people were like, “Hey, you want this game out of my garage? Come get it. If you carry it out of our basement, it’s yours.” So I would just go everywhere I could and people would kind of pass my name around. I would buy entire warehouses full of games for like 200 bucks.
Is it harder to find arcade games now than when you first started collecting?
It is. They’re a lot harder to find because there’s a lot of competition with people from my generation and maybe even younger who kind of got into collecting cabinets. It’s a lot harder to find them; it’s a lot harder to find good deals.
When did Droids Attack form?
It was around the same time that I started the arcade that I started the concept for Droids Attack. ... It’s really hard finding good people to work with. The bands that we would start, you’d write a few songs and one guy would stop showing up to practice or another guy would quit. The next thing you know, you write all these songs and they’re gone. I didn’t like that, so I started learning how to play guitar and I decided to start writing my own songs to try and control my destiny a little more. I really enjoy playing music and I don’t ever want to stop.
How would you describe Droids Attack’s sound?
It was kind of a joke — we call it stoner thrash. There’s a lot of different elements. It’s kind of a progressive rock, progressive metal. A lot of odd time signatures, very rhythmic, so we just kind of coined stoner thrash. We’ve never been debated on it, so it fit.
