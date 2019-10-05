Retirement for Dr. Lou Bernhardt hasn’t been at all a cessation of work. It was merely a pivot to something else.
The former Dean Clinic cardiothoracic surgeon stopped seeing patients in 2004 but refocused his passion for medicine to teaching ensuing generations of physicians at the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health.
Bernhardt, a Milwaukee native whose family lived for a time in Chicago during his childhood, graduated from Oberlin College, then the UW medical school in 1963. After graduation, an internship and surgical residency, and before joining Dean in 1971, Bernhardt was an assistant dean at the medical school for about a year.
“Since I’ve returned to the medical school, I’ve given lectures. I have taught in groups,” he said. “I have mentored individual students, some with remedial needs and others who may have shown exceptional promise. So teaching is trying to impart knowledge. Sometimes prodding, sometimes asking questions that they have to think about.”
Bernhardt, 82, has also been a mentor in the Chancellor’s Scholarship Program for the past 12 years. And he’s been active with Agrace, the nonprofit hospice founded in Madison in 1978. He serves on its board of directors, and despite a self-described handicap that he “never, quote, soared with the social eagles,” Bernhardt has helped Agrace raise millions of dollars. He’s also an Agrace “ambassador,” giving tours to families before a loved one becomes an inpatient.
Bernhardt also volunteers with the Benevolent Specialist Project free clinic, which helps uninsured people connect with medical specialists.
When Bernhardt was a boy, his parents sent him to Todd School for Boys in Woodstock, Illinois. There he befriended the school’s only female student, who was having difficulty making friends. That was Chris Welles, the daughter of famed Wisconsin native and filmmaker Orson Welles, who had also attended Todd as a boy. About 10 years ago, Bernhardt’s kindness was recalled in Chris Welles’ book about growing up with her famous father, and before it was published she and Bernhardt re-connected by telephone.
“She said, ‘Are you the little chubby boy who befriended me?” Bernhardt recalled. “And I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ Bernhardt had a three-hour lunch with Welles in New York, “and since that time we’ve stayed in touch, and I have visited her.”
It’s kind of neat to have a relationship with somebody going back that far, someone whose life you probably made infinitely better.
People ask me why I don’t go South in the winter or am not a snowbird. Two reasons: One, I love to teach. And two, you can’t make old friends.
Why did you decide to go back into teaching?
I went back to the medical school for a couple of reasons. One, I owe the medical school. The medical school has allowed me to do whatever I have accomplished in my professional life. And so I owed an emotional debt. The other thing is, not only has medicine been my profession and my calling, it is my passion. I mean, medicine has been who I am. I have always enjoyed teaching as well as patient care. And I’ve tried to imbue the students in the residence with the knowledge that I have gained over those, over my career.
What would you say is your approach to teaching?
As a surgeon, I consider myself a physician first. So I want my students and residents to realize that the basis of all good medicine is a complete history and physical. I believe that they should take care of the whole patient. I think I try to be inclusive and collaborative. I try not to teach by intimidation or fear, but I want it to be patient-centered. I want each student to treat the chairman of General Electric the same way he would treat the homeless, or treat the homeless the same way he would treat the CEO of General Electric. That’s my approach.
And sort of in the same vein, what do you think makes a good teacher?
A good teacher is someone who recognizes the students’ ability, whatever that is, and tries to enhance their knowledge from that starting point so that they become a better student and a better resident and a better physician. Sometimes the starting points are different with each individual. So you have to teach to their level to give them every opportunity to succeed. I think that’s how I approach it.
What other things do you do to stay busy?
I’m really focused on medicine. And Agrace hospice. Those are the two things that keep me busy, as well as being a sports fan, particularly of the Badgers, the Packers and the Brewers. Baseball has been part of my life. I enjoy baseball.
Well, I’m glad that the Cubs didn’t rub off on you.
As an aside, when I was 8 years old, I played hooky from school and snuck into Wrigley Field to see one game of the 1945 series, with the Cubs and the Tigers. And fortunately, over the years I’ve been to at least one game in four different Worlds Series: 1945, 1957, 1982 and 1991. Every series is a good series. A bad baseball game is better than a good day at the office.