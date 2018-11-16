Dan Ford, the meat manager at Metcalfe’s Market at the Hilldale Shopping Center, says the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays have always been the busiest times in the grocery business but the variety of food items customers are buying certainly has grown over the past few years.
Ford, 52, who grew up on Madison’s North Side and got his start in the grocery business bagging groceries at the old Eagle supermarket on Northport Drive, recalls that customers at most stores — especially the national chains — used to choose between Jennie-O and Butterball turkeys for their Thanksgiving dinner. He says it’s a different story at locally owned Metcalfe’s, where orders come in starting in late October for seven different brands of fresh turkeys and nearly as many frozen turkeys, some of which are organic and kosher.
Metcalfe’s overall sales are stronger during the week of Christmas but Thanskgiving week is the meat department’s craziest week, Ford says. Metcalfe’s Hilldale store orders more than 2,000 turkeys every year, and Ford says customers pick up virtually all of them during the three days leading up to Thanksgiving. “So it’s a challenge to just get that all organized and in the right place and then find the one the customer ordered when they come in to get it,” he said.
The store has a large freezer but it parks a semi-trailer at the dock through the first week of December to hold all the turkeys ordered for the holiday season. Ford says he begins preparing for Thanksgiving in March when he makes his initial orders for frozen turkeys. He begins ordering fresh turkeys as early as May.
But that doesn’t come close to covering all of the Thanksgiving needs of meat-eating customers. Ford says ham and quality beef items, such as prime rib, are becoming more popular, and poultry lovers also order duck, capon, cornish hen, pheasant and squab, a young pigeon that tastes like — you guessed it — chicken.
Ford attended UW-Whitewater but his experience in the grocery business that included 26 years learning from generations of people he worked with at the Cub Foods’ West Side store is what most prepared him for his job, he says.
His staff includes nine full-time meat cutters and a full-time wrapper. “I couldn’t work with a better group of people,” Ford said. “I’ve got just a wide range of experience that I can count on. The amount of knowledge here is just insane.”
How much different is Thanksgiving week than Christmas week at Metcalfe’s meat department?
(Customers) are buying more expensive beef items for Christmas. We usually don’t sell as many turkeys. Turkeys are kind of easy in the sense that it’s a big bird and it goes out the door. At Christmas, we’re doing a lot more cutting. We’re cutting different rib roasts, tenderloins, a bunch of different items.
Free-range turkeys have become more popular at Thanksgiving. Are they tastier?
I’d probably say it’s the opposite, but everybody’s tastes are different. The free-range turkey’s muscles are worked a lot harder so they’re going to have a different texture to them than the Butterballs and Jennie-O’s and other brands of turkeys that were not running around. So I think the meat has a little bit different feel to it. In the end the taste is different, so better or worse, it’s hard for me to tell because I grew up on the traditional, which is pretty good. I think it really just depends on what the person likes.
Are sales of organic turkeys increasing?
It kind of dwindles every year. I think a lot of people now are balancing how bad they want an organic turkey based on cost. A Bell & Evans organic turkey I believe is $2 to $3 a pound higher than a Bell & Evans turkey, which I’m told the big difference between the two is the organic is truly free range and certified organic, but the regular Bell & Evans still has a pretty good diet and it’s, you know, allowed to roam where it wants. ... So they balanced the price by what they really want. I mean, we definitely have some people that are just organic, so we do all carry them.
— Interview by Rob Schultz