Know Your Madisonian: MATC video producer has rock star roots

“I’m a happier person when I’m not touring,” he said. “I love Madison and I love Madison College in particular. It’s a great institution and the whole mission of that college, I don’t know, it just really drew me in and how many lives we change every day at that place. And every couple years, new classes come in and you just see that little spark in people’s eyes that I remember when I was coming up ... it’s really, really meaningful.”

Tell me how you got into music.

I grew up in a musical family and was a band guy throughout high school. In those years, I played guitar in a regionally successful band in New England called Toiz. We recorded a moderately successful album and backed up bands like Cheap Trick, Foghat and The Joe Perry Project. The band kind of fell apart, as they do. Some of us went out to California in the ’80s, and I landed a job right away at a studio called Third Encore as a sound engineer.

How did you end up working for the Eagles?