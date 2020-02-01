Know Your Madisonian: MATC alum is college's only female patrol officer

Most of my department today are the same people I worked with when I started here at 18 years old. They were only two or three years ahead of me, just finishing their degrees and getting full-time positions. I’ve gotten to see them grow as human beings. I know them as brothers, and we have each other’s back. I don’t feel any type of way just being the only female, and I’ve also seen other females come through our department, like my former Dane County Explorers adviser. I got to see her first as my adviser then as a full-time officer, and I had that to look up to. There are also student interns who are female, and we have a female dispatcher.