Know Your Madisonian: MATC alum is college's only female patrol officer

At 22, Amber Gilles started as the only female patrol officer at Madison Area Technical College. Now, the 25-year-old is still working full-time while pursuing a bachelor’s degree online.
Gilles, who grew up in Waunakee and DeForest, got her associate degree in criminal justice from MATC, also known as Madison College, in December 2014. After working at UnityPoint Health-Meriter as a security officer for about two years, she decided to return to her alma mater as a part-time officer.
“It was a great opportunity to get my foot back in the door here,” Gilles said. “This is a second home. It feels comfortable here.”
Since becoming a full-time officer in January 2017, she completed her first semester of online classes with Upper Iowa University toward a bachelor’s degree in social work, met her girlfriend of eight months, traveled outside of the U.S. for the first time and spearheaded the development of reporting and citation software that allows officers to handle citations online rather than handwriting tickets in the field.
Outside of her officer role on campus, Gilles is on MATC’s Rainbow Scholarship and Sensitive Crimes committees.
The Rainbow Scholarship, which has been awarded to four students so far, is MATC’s first scholarship that helps students who identify as LGBTQ or an ally pay for school. Gilles is a member of the committee that plans fundraising for the scholarship and also helps decide who gets the scholarships each semester.
You’re 25, and it’s safe to say you’ve accomplished a lot. How does that make you feel?
I love working. I grew up watching both my parents work 40 hours a week or more, and I learned I have to work to make a living. My parents were not happy when I told them I wanted to graduate high school a semester early and work, but they signed the papers. I worked at Culver’s through the spring and summer before my freshmen year making good college money.
Where did your interest in law enforcement come from?
I joined Dane County Explorers with my best friend from high school when I was 15 because he said, “Hey, this is cool. We get to do ride-alongs with cops!” They’re literally deputies that offer their time to show kids what law enforcement is about. Then I started at Madison College, and my adviser from Dane County Explorers was a full-time officer here. She encouraged me to apply for a student officer position, and I got hired within the first month of my freshmen year. I worked for two-and-a-half years throughout school and learned a lot.
Why was it important to you to work on the Rainbow Scholarship?
I was an LGBTQ student, and although I had a supportive family and supportive group of people around me, I know there’s people who don’t. There’s some people who feel they can’t be out because their parents might not fund their college or don’t agree with it, so it’s important for us that we protect those people as well as support them through their education. That’s been one of my favorite parts about it, building those connections with the students around campus and letting them know we’re here and they can feel comfortable.
How do you feel about being the only female patrol officer?
Most of my department today are the same people I worked with when I started here at 18 years old. They were only two or three years ahead of me, just finishing their degrees and getting full-time positions. I’ve gotten to see them grow as human beings. I know them as brothers, and we have each other’s back. I don’t feel any type of way just being the only female, and I’ve also seen other females come through our department, like my former Dane County Explorers adviser. I got to see her first as my adviser then as a full-time officer, and I had that to look up to. There are also student interns who are female, and we have a female dispatcher.
What do you like about working at the college?
Working in higher education is exciting because there’s always something new around the corner. Here, it’s like we police a small city with 20,000 students at a time. I can relate to students because I was just there a couple years ago. We also have students in all age ranges from all cultures and backgrounds, so I get to communicate with all kinds of people. The diversity of the college benefits me because I get to learn so much.