Know Your Madisonian: Maker of traditional guitars ships them to musicians across the globe

How long does it take you to make each one?

That varies depending on if it’s a basic model or something with more ornament, or inlay, or sort of decoration around the top of the guitar. Some of that stuff is very labor intensive and takes quite a while. So, I could build something in a week. But typically, it takes me a month and a half, two months, to build something and I’ll have a few instruments going at one time.

Is it hard to ship them overseas?

Yes. It’s costly. I ship them in a hard case and I also make cases sometimes, but not all that often. So, they’re in a hard case, a shipping box packed with bubble wrap and packing peanuts. I pretty much use UPS exclusively to ship and they do an excellent job.

How much do your guitars cost?

They vary, from about $2,500 to about $6,000, would be the most expensive.

It’s hard to keep up with all the well-known musicians who have your guitars.