You won’t need to fly all the way to Scotland to hear what the Madison Youth Choirs’ boy choirs will be singing at the invitation-only Aberdeen International Festival of Youth Arts later this month.
They’re scheduled to make a guest appearance on Wisconsin Public Radio’s “The Midday” program, hosted by Norman Gilliland, at noon Friday on 88.7 FM. You can also hear them perform in person during a free send-off concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road.
Among the 55 boys heading to the international festival — where the MYC boy choir will be the only American ensemble performing — is Andrew Carran, 18, who has sung with Madison Youth Choirs since he was 10. He went to Scotland on the boy choirs’ previous trip there, in 2014.
This year’s international event in Aberdeen, a tradition for nearly a half-century, almost didn’t happen. Aberdeen city councilors withdrew funding for the Aberdeen International Youth Festival in late 2017. A “groundswell” of local and global support helped bring it back with a new name, according to MYC, which launched its own fundraising effort to raise $20,224 to allow its singers, including those with financial challenges, to participate.
During his years with Madison Youth Choirs, Carran has moved through five different levels of male choirs. A recent graduate of Memorial High School, he plans to attend Madison College in the fall and eventually pursue a career in education — and will, of course, sing in the college choir.
How did you start singing?
I was taking piano lessons before I started here in fifth grade, and just couldn’t stand them. I came home so frustrated. My mom (a pianist and teacher herself) said, “You either have to study piano or singing.” She said, “You’re so musical, you have to do something in music.” I chose singing, and I fell in love with it. It helps me express my feelings in a different way than just talking.
We sing a lot in Latin and Italian. The conductors are really awesome in showing us how to pronounce things and how to understand it, which is really nice.
It seems MYC has put a lot of energy into recruiting boys to sing. In eight years, have you noticed a difference?
I have. Our winter concerts are Downtown, in a church across from Camp Randall. It’s kind of funny to watch the choirs grow. This year we could barely fit everyone on the stage. It was kind of cool. At the end, it’s all the boys’ choirs together, and we used to fit everyone on the stairs, but now we’re two, three rows back standing.
Next year, I was told, at Memorial there will be more guys in the concert choir than females. More boys are enjoying singing, I think. There’s still that stereotype that boys don’t sing. I think we’re getting over that.
They say we have superpowers because we can sing in that treble range, and also sing in the tenor-bass range. This tour I’ll be singing soprano and tenor.
What is the age range of the travelers?
From second grade to seniors in high school. And we have a lot of adult chaperones. The last time we went to Scotland, I was one of the younger boys, and it was really cool looking up to the big seniors graduating high school. And this year I can see it from another perspective. I love talking to the younger kids, and learning about them.
What are some memories of your last trip to Scotland?
We went on tours, sightseeing. And we were in one of the castles, where there was a little dome space, and we all just started singing in there. It just resonated, and it was really cool.
— Interview by Gayle Worland
