Know Your Madisonian: Madison Greenhouse Store owner and pup cultivate a space ‘full of life’

The store’s been doing really great. There’s obviously difficulties associated with everything going on. We’re still really keeping our capacity low, which logistically can be difficult, but everybody does really appreciate (it) so social distancing is still possible.

As far as the plant business goes, there’s been a huge boom in interest for both outdoor and indoor plants, and suppliers are having a really hard time keeping up.

Last summer, there was a period where I could not get tomato cages, and almost every soil was out of stock, and there were no spray bottles. Now things are somewhat better, but there’s a serious plant shortage. I had to order everything for this spring back in January. And even very common house plants are just not available. In the end, we have to kind of fight to get any kind of inventory that we have.

Can you explain your paintings?

They’re paintings on canvas. I call them edible landscapes. So when you look at the painting it looks initially like a landscape, and then when you look more closely you see that it’s actually an arrangement of vegetables or other things. I use actual vegetables as models.