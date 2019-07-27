In 1993, Janice Beers resettled her in-laws — refugees of the former Soviet Union — in the United States.
Her father-in-law, Ilya Fiksel, survived the Holocaust, in part thanks to the help of a non-Jewish Ukrainian woman. But his father was killed and his sister died in a ghetto. In 1999, Beers, who was then working on resettlement efforts with Jewish Social Services of Madison, interpreted her father-in-law’s story to his family.
“When he immigrated to the United States, he told the story for the first time, and I was his interpreter,” said Beers, who is proficient in Russian. “The passion I have for the work, part of it is rooted in that story and a very strong conviction that we all need to help each other.”
After 27 years of working at Jewish Social Services, the 54-year-old Beers has been at the Catholic Multicultural Center, or CMC, located on Madison’s South Side, since 2017.
As the center’s immigration services coordinator, Beers manages the legal services CMC provides.
Since receiving accreditation by the U.S. Department of Justice in April, Beers is able to represent immigrants in Immigration Court, along with CMC’s full-time and part-time attorneys.
Since 2005, Beers has been certified by the federal government to provide legal assistance for certain services, such as applying for a Green Card or petitioning for relatives to come to the United States. But the new accreditation makes her the first non-attorney in Wisconsin who is able to provide legal defense in Immigration Court in Chicago.
CMC serves no-income or low-income populations across the 11 counties in the Madison Catholic Diocese. The legal assistance is largely subsidized since client fees only cover about 25% of costs. The team has about 350 open cases, Beers said.
Originally from New Jersey, Beers moved to Madison in 1988 to pursue a graduate degree at UW-Madison in linguistics after getting a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University in Slavic languages and literacy.
A planned career in academia instead has turned into 30 years of work with refugees and immigrants.
What made you interested in the field of language and linguistics?
Originally, my major was math when I started college. But all of my elective courses were in Russian history, Russian literature, linguistics and language, so eventually I changed my major and basically decided to pursue that passion of studying languages. ... At the time I was majoring in Russian, I didn’t know anything about refugees or know much about the field of social work. It was something that I kind of fell into.
How did you get into your current line of work?
I met a friend in college, who is now an anthropology professor. She and I met in a Swahili class. At the time, she was volunteering at Jewish Social Services — it would have been in 1989 when refugees from the former Soviet Union first started arriving in Madison. She was volunteering with this 3-year-old boy who was in preschool. She invited me to go with her one day. ... It was something that when I started volunteering there, it opened my eyes to a new world. I absolutely loved my graduate studies, but I felt drawn to doing community work.
What has the experience been like going from refugee resettlement work to immigration legal assistance?
The work that I do is holistic in nature, and so I have the opportunity to use my social service skills, passion for community work and immigration legal expertise every day. To me, I really don’t feel like I have a job. My job is my passion.
What are the backgrounds of the clients you serve?
In the last two years, we have served immigrants and refugees from over 60 countries. We have about 15 interpreters to use to help us do our work. Together as a staff, we speak Spanish, Russian, Portuguese and Urdu. We work with a wide diversity of clients.
Has CMC seen a change in demand for legal services under the Trump administration?
Absolutely. Since we just a few months ago opened our doors to doing the courtroom work, we’re seeing anywhere from two to four new consultations a week that are for folks who are in removal proceedings, in addition to our regular consultations, and then on top of that, of course, an increase in fear.