Know Your Madisonian: Lisa Peyton-Caire promotes opportunity, wellness

At a very young age, Lisa Peyton-Caire became aware her parents and elders were preparing her and peers to lead, and that they were willing to make sacrifices and bear cruel inequalities to open a way to the future.
Peyton-Caire came from a large, tight-knit, working-class family in greater Richmond, Virginia, her first job as an 11-year-old shampoo girl in her mother’s hair salon, The Beauty Hut, where she worked until she left for college. From that upbringing, she became determined to live her life in a way to open opportunities for the next generation.
She augmented that legacy with a commitment to self-care and wellness — a luxury her elders often lacked — to preserve community health. In 2012, she founded and still serves as president and CEO of the nonprofit Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness and is also founder of Black Women’s Wellness Day.
As an undergraduate at Hampton College, a historically Black college, she met and fell in love with a Madison native, Kaleem Caire, a U.S. Navy man stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. In 1993, they moved to Madison, she a young married mother and undergraduate transfer student to UW-Madison with a child on the way.
Peyton-Caire earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the university and in the past 25 years has had a professional career in education, social services, mental health, nonprofit leadership, women’s health advocacy, diversity, equity and inclusion and executive leadership in financial services.
At UW-Madison, she worked in learning technology and distance education, and with colleagues launched the DoIt Information Technology Academy in 1999, now in its 23rd year of driving college access and career opportunities for young local people.
Among civic endeavors, she has served on the boards of UnityPoint-Health Meriter, the Center for Resilient Cities, Sustain Dane, and A Fund for Women, and presently serves on the UW Population Health Institute Advisory Board and the Governor’s Health Equity Council. She has received many honors.
Kaleem Caire is the founder and CEO of One City Schools and former president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison. They have five children.
On Nov. 30, Peyton-Caire was named recipient of Madison’s Jeffrey Clay Erlanger Civility in Public Discourse Award for 2021. In December, Madison Magazine named Peyton-Caire and Kaleem Caire winners of the Best of Madison Business Brian Howell Excellence in Innovation Award for 2022.
What are the most troubling and challenging disparities in maternal and child health?
It should alarm everyone that Wisconsin ranks first in the nation for Black infant mortality and simultaneously top in the nation for racial inequality. The two measures go hand in hand. This is layered on top of the higher rates of chronic disease and early death Black women face in Wisconsin and our lower life expectancy. The urgency to solve this crisis is what fuels our work and it will take collective effort.
Why do these disparities exist?
At the root of racial health/birth, social, economic and education disparities is racism and the inequitable access to resources, opportunity and well-being that racism creates. When we eliminate racism and its companion threat of classism, we will see these disparities diminish.
Why did you found the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness?
I started the foundation in 2012 out of necessity to address the gaping hole in urgent advocacy for Black women’s health in our community and state. My own life experience in watching Black women suffer with deteriorating health in their mid-60s and younger, including my mother, who died at age 64 from congestive heart failure, was the catalyst that sparked this work. I recognized that regardless of where I was, Virginia, Maryland, California or Wisconsin — anywhere in America — the health of Black women was under attack by failed systems, inadequate health care, and by the daily battles we have to fight against racism. Nowhere in the country is that more true than here in Wisconsin. If we can transform Black women’s health in Wisconsin, we can do it anywhere.
What sorts of inroads have been made?
We have not seen large-scale sustainable change in closing or eliminating racial gaps. In Wisconsin, there has been no measurable change over the last three decades in racial health disparities, and in fact, gaps appear to be widening. What is critical to change this is to acknowledge what drives these inequities and to be courageous enough to change the status quo.
What’s most promising?
To make real progress in dismantling racial disparities in health or anywhere else, we have to get to the root causes. One example of this would be the Saving Our Babies Initiative that the foundation is co-leading with the Dane County Health Council to transform Black birth outcomes locally. This is really an unprecedented effort that is mobilizing Black women, communities and systems to work together in powerful ways to co-create the solutions we need, and with dollar investments and infrastructure to sustain the work over the long haul.