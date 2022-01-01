Know Your Madisonian: Lisa Peyton-Caire promotes opportunity, wellness

I started the foundation in 2012 out of necessity to address the gaping hole in urgent advocacy for Black women’s health in our community and state. My own life experience in watching Black women suffer with deteriorating health in their mid-60s and younger, including my mother, who died at age 64 from congestive heart failure, was the catalyst that sparked this work. I recognized that regardless of where I was, Virginia, Maryland, California or Wisconsin — anywhere in America — the health of Black women was under attack by failed systems, inadequate health care, and by the daily battles we have to fight against racism. Nowhere in the country is that more true than here in Wisconsin. If we can transform Black women’s health in Wisconsin, we can do it anywhere.