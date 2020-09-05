Know Your Madisonian: Leading the effort to wean Wisconsin off fossil fuels

How realistic is the 100% clean energy goal?

I think it’s really doable. Individually, folks are already on a path to move towards that. I think the utilities are already on that path. And I think what we really want to do is sync up the work and make sure that we’re all kind of moving in that same direction.

Every utility could shut off all of their coal plants today, but that would be very, very impactful — on communities and rates. It’s about affordability, reliability. There’s got to be a methodical approach to how we’re going to get there.

There’s an urgency as well. People are feeling an urgency , and the public really wants this and we should all want this to be done faster. Can we do it? Can we do it faster? I think we can, but I think, again, it has to be methodical. And we have to be looking at it holistically.

Where do we start?

Wisconsin is now part of the U.S. Climate Alliance. The utilities have their carbon-free goals. How can we kind of bring together what’s already happening and maybe by the end of the year have what I’ve been calling the “low effort, high impact” items that we could potentially move forward with at the beginning of the year.