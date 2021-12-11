Know Your Madisonian: Kelli Thompson talks criminal justice and working a room like her dad

I think this agency is critically important because we provide representation for individuals who, without us, could not afford an attorney. We see obviously on TV people get the Miranda rights, you know, if you can’t afford one, one will be appointed for you. That is so important. The criminal justice system is complicated. There is no doubt about that. And I think it’s become more complicated. It is certainly more complicated than when I started practicing law and (you can’t) ask individuals who don’t have that expertise in the legal area to try and represent themselves when they’re looking at losing their liberty. They’re looking at losing their property. They’re looking at losing their children. It’s extraordinarily critically important to have that individual standing next to them, advocating for their liberty, their due process rights, their constitutional rights.