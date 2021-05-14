Know Your Madisonian: John Kessler restoring little-known prairie remnant

Volunteers wanted

With thousands of acres and limited staff, the Department of Natural Resources relies on hundreds of volunteers to help tend State Natural Areas such as the Ashton Unit of the Empire Prairie. Volunteers contributed nearly 5,800 hours in 2020 in spite of COVID-19 restrictions.

No prior experience is required, and the DNR provides training and equipment on site. For information on how to sign up, visit go.madison.com/dnr-volunteer or call volunteer coordinator Jared Urban at 608-228-4349.

For information on the Wisconsin Master Naturalist program, go to wimasternaturalist.org.