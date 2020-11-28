Know Your Madisonian: In retirement, helping others file tax returns adds up

Gail Bergman has always had a head for numbers.
That’s why, in retirement, she finds her work with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program through Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin — which helps people fill out returns at tax time — to be so satisfying.
“I really do enjoy it,” she said. “It’s just such a worthwhile effort. The taxpayers are so thankful for us to do their taxes. And it’s a great group of volunteers that we work with. It’s fun to volunteer.”
Bergman grew up on a dairy farm near Gleason in north-central Wisconsin. After finishing high school in Antigo, an hour’s bus ride from home, she earned a bachelor’s degree in math and secondary education at UW-Stevens Point. She taught high school math for four years, then went back to school at UW-Eau Claire to get her master’s degree, also in math and secondary education.
But she never went back to teaching. Instead, she got a job at UW-Eau Claire in its administrative computing area. A similar job as a policy analyst later opened at the UW System in Madison, so she went to work there. She retired about six years ago.
Bergman wasn’t the only one in her family to pursue a career in math and education. A brother in La Crosse is a retired teacher, and a sister in the state of Washington is also retired from a teaching career.
“We were always very good in school, so all the teachers thought we should be teachers, too,” Bergman said. “We’re also very good in math, which is interesting. I taught math, my brother taught math, my sister taught a lot of math in elementary school. I think that’s one thing that’s kind of linked to the VITA program. I’m totally comfortable with computers and with math.”
Her efforts were recently recognized by the state Department of Revenue, which honored her as one of its 2020 Outstanding Volunteers of the Year.
How long have you been volunteering for VITA? Six years?
That’s absolutely right. When I retired I sort of made a commitment that I would give back to the community. So I started looking for things to do and I saw an article in a UW retirement newsletter that said there was this program at Goodwill and they were going to do taxes for free for people and they were looking for volunteers. And so I contacted the person there that was running the program and went to the first training session and I was hooked.
Are you doing any of this on paper or is it mainly all computer now?
Computer. The IRS sponsors the program, and then Goodwill is the provider. So it’s a joint effort. The IRS provides the software and the training materials. And then we have to take tests to be certified that we know how to do the taxes. Goodwill provides the locations, the recruitment, trains the volunteers and coordinates the program. The goal is to help low-income and elderly or disabled people complete their taxes when they’re not able to do it themselves, and get the refunds that they deserve.
Are there criteria to use the program or can anyone?
There isn’t any really hard criteria. If you think that you’re low or moderate income, I think that we welcome them into the program. A lot of our people are low income or elderly, the people that really need the help and appreciate it rather than having to pay someone to do their taxes, which is not a happy thing for them to do.
Are there a lot of people who come who generally don’t have computers or internet access?
Absolutely true. And then the other thing that they don’t have oftentimes is just the confidence to do their own taxes. I remember one fellow, maybe he was 30 years old, and he came in and hadn’t done his taxes for five years. He said, ‘Well, my mother used to do them for me, and I don’t know how.’
Obviously, this must be something you enjoy doing.
I do, absolutely. The job that I had at UW System was sort of a combination of working with computer databases and working with people and this job is just like that. And then working with computers is sort of challenging but fun. And it keeps your brain working.
I know you probably dealt with this in the spring and the early summer but how is this working in the COVID era?
What we did in late March and April was we basically had to cancel our clinic. We just couldn’t do face-to-face. So we got together and we rounded up whatever volunteers could to do this, and we designed a way of getting people’s tax information, a very non-face-to-face manner we’ve developed for drop-off and pickup. So people would come in for 10 minutes per person, everybody wore a mask, everybody wore gloves. We’d sanitize everything. They went away, and we’d work on their taxes, and they came back later, or we dealt with them by mail. This year we’re thinking that we might have to do something very similar to that, or even more virtual.
So it’s very different from other years.
It absolutely is, and I think we’re going to miss the face-to-face part of it.
Know Your Madisonian 2020: A collection of profiles from our weekly series
Know Your Madisonian 2020: a collection of profiles from our weekly series
"If you don't interact with people you're going to get some bad vibes and your day is just going to be screwed up."
Paul Schwoerer grew up in Madison but learned his dumpling-making craft in Alaska.
Eric Sarno's book, “Stroke Runner: My Story of Stroke, Survival, Recovery and Advocacy,” was released in October.
Ian Santin, 16, is using his self-taught coding skills to crank out software and video games he hopes to one day turn into a business.
Amber Gilles, the only full-time female patrol officer at Madison Area Technical College, is on the committee for the Rainbow Scholarship, which helps students who identify as LGBTQ or an ally pay for school.
Know Your Madisonian: Madison-Area Urban Ministry's executive director of 14 years says she's proud she gets to make a dent in creating systemic change.
Paul Hendrickson just took over Savory Sunday's main fundraiser -- Grillin' 4 Peace, held annually on frozen Lake Wingra.
"Who doesn't like to just touch a dog and pet them for a minute and talk about their own dogs or their own families?" Pam Prestegard says.
Dr. Nasia Safdar helps lead UW Health’s response to COVID-19 and assists in explaining the pandemic to the media and the public.
He's known for The Gomers and many other Madison bands, but Biff Blumfumgagnge also has been the guitar tech for King Crimson's Robert Fripp for the past 15 years.
Know Your Madisonian: Previous job prepped Madison instructional technology director for virtual learning
TJ McCray managed virtual schools before coming to the Madison School District, which is now teaching all students online due to COVID-19.
City Information Technology director Sarah Edgerton says the IT department spent 591 hours in March setting up digital meetings.
"If you like Christmas, you like Christmas. You don't have to get on your knees and pray to Jesus to enjoy a Christmas display."
For the past three months, with students not in school and unable to come to the center, Terrence Thompson's been at a loss.
After years in Washington, D.C., working on legislation related to rural and agricultural life, Kelliann Blazek is leading WEDC's new Office of Rural Prosperity.
Jake Baggott talks about the biggest pandemic decision UW-Madison made and how he tries to avoid "Zoom fatigue."
UW-Madison associate professor Ajay Sethi has paid close attention to misinformation related to COVID-19.
Laurie Warren Jones has turned her North Side home into a one-woman assembly in the past five months to churn out thousands of masks to be donated.
Justin Stuehrenberg never used a public bus until he went to college and was impressed with the efficiency and value of a good bus system.
Ayomi Obuseh said she and her peers wanted to show the community where the youth stand.
Maria Redmond is the director -- and so far only employee -- of the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy, which Gov. Tony Evers created to transition Wisconsin to carbon-free electricity by 2050.
Know Your Madisonian: Mock trial of Christopher Columbus set Dane County's first disabled judge on career path
Jacob Frost, who was born with a form of muscular dystrophy, is Dane County's first disabled person to serve as a judge.
"I didn’t want to be the agitator. I didn’t want to be the disruptor. But in real life that’s just who I am," Brandi Grayson said.
DJing is "more of an outlet for me because my job is so heavy," Vanessa McDowell says. "When I'm DJing, it's not work for me. I'm having fun."
Goodwill’s VITA program is seeking volunteers. To get involved, email vita@goodwillscwi.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.