Know Your Madisonian: In retirement, helping others file tax returns adds up

“We were always very good in school, so all the teachers thought we should be teachers, too,” Bergman said. “We’re also very good in math, which is interesting. I taught math, my brother taught math, my sister taught a lot of math in elementary school. I think that’s one thing that’s kind of linked to the VITA program. I’m totally comfortable with computers and with math.”

Her efforts were recently recognized by the state Department of Revenue, which honored her as one of its 2020 Outstanding Volunteers of the Year.

How long have you been volunteering for VITA? Six years?

That’s absolutely right. When I retired I sort of made a commitment that I would give back to the community. So I started looking for things to do and I saw an article in a UW retirement newsletter that said there was this program at Goodwill and they were going to do taxes for free for people and they were looking for volunteers. And so I contacted the person there that was running the program and went to the first training session and I was hooked.

Are you doing any of this on paper or is it mainly all computer now?