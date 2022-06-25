Know Your Madisonian: If it's plumbing, Regan Howe knows how to help

You don’t need much plumbing know-how when a leaky faucet or screeching toilet sends you to Howe Brothers Plumbing on Williamson Street.

That’s what the store’s third-generation owner, Regan Howe, has made a career of providing to recent first-time home buyers, seasoned contractors and everyone in between.

Howe, 57, took the business over from his father, whose father and uncle started it in 1948 in the same relatively small space it occupies today between Fire Station No. 3 and Star Liquor at 1215 Williamson St.

Howe Brothers used to do contracting work, but since the early 1980s has concentrated on selling just about any plumbing part or product one might need. Regan Howe’s instructions on what to do with them are a bonus.

Howe is a native Madisonian who lives on the Far East Side with his wife, Sheila, and has two adult daughters. When not working in the shop as its sole employee, the licensed master plumber likes to travel, although he admits that even while traveling, he’s apt to be dispensing plumbing advice via text, phone or email.

What’s the most common complaint from non-plumbers?

I think by far it’s the leaky kitchen faucet, or upgrading to a better kitchen faucet. The next thing would be toilets.

Are you always willing to give them the knowledge they need to make the repair?

If somebody’s made the commitment to come here and work with me, then I owe them working with them. I’m happy to do it. I think I treat everybody as though they’re a first-timer because I don’t remember people well enough to know that they’ve been coming here for a long time. I’m bad with names. I can identify a toilet from a mile away but a guy that I see once a month, I’m like “God, is that Bob or is that Fred?”

Is your aim to have everything someone might need or at least know how to get it?

Yes. I did try to have one of everything so that I could help everybody all the time. Financially, that’s very expensive to do, and there are just too many faucets or toilets made with unique parts that aren’t sold through plumbers. So I can’t fix everything anymore, and that hurt for a while, but I’ve learned to live with that pain. I like to get something, fix something, but sometimes you just can’t. If I don’t have it, at least I know what it is and I know where I can get it.

What changes have you seen on Williamson Street?

It’s changed significantly. It’s seesawed back and forth from a smaller, family neighborhood in the ‘50s before I was here to a younger crowd, and now everybody’s welcome. This has certainly become like Atwood Avenue, a walkable district. You can walk safely and effectively between the ice cream place and the liquor store and the grocery story, the (Willy Street) co-op.

How has basic plumbing knowledge among customers evolved over the years?

I think some mechanical skills have been lost on a younger generation, but I think the hunger to want to do it has increased. If they don’t have the right tool, a lot of times I can loan somebody the right tool.

Is that out of necessity, because they don’t have the money to hire someone, or because they want to know how their house works?

It’s a little of both. It’s probably more toward the necessity, the financial need. But sometimes I’ve met people that are a fraction of my age, they’ve done well financially for themselves, and they’re just eager to learn.

Where does plumbing stand among the trades in the ability of non-tradespersons to do it?

It is difficult but it is also something that most people in their homes can do what I consider simple things. All trades have their subtleties. I do think that plumbing is a very complex business. The first section of the plumbing code are plumbers protect the water of the state. That’s what my job definition is. That’s quite an honor.

What is the most significant change in home plumbing that you’ve seen in your career and where do you think plumbing is headed?

Plastics would obviously be the big change. No more heavy cast iron pipes. No more joining cast-iron metal pipes with lead. As far as where we’re going, although major companies are making electronic faucets that can sense your presence, or dispense a certain specific quantity of water, or you can have a stereo experience in your shower and it automatically turns on at 5 in the morning and is set for 98.3 degrees — those are kind of fads. The big direction we’re all still going in is (water) conservation. In the infancy of these 1.6-gallon toilets, they were not reliable. Now they make them and there are a number of them that are made incredibly that they’ll flush at .8 gallons of water and they work as well as the old gas guzzlers did.

Will Howe see a fourth generation?

If they (his daughters) wanted it, I’d support them fully. But I also support them not being involved in mommy and daddy’s business. They have crafted themselves a wonderful life, and I support that they’re not going to carry this to the fourth generation. It’s not because they’re not boys. It wouldn’t have mattered who I had.

