Know Your Madisonian: High schooler looks to turn self-taught coding skills into business venture

He has developed four video games for smartphones, which are available for free on Google Play — the app store for smartphones running on the Android operating system.

As far as the name Chosen Few, Santin said it came from perspective.

He said he was mulling the name Chosen One Games and was asking his younger bother to test video games he was developing. Santin decided to go with Chosen Few instead “because my brother Eli’s there, too.”

What got you into computer programming?

My history with programming goes back to second or third grade when I received a Lego robotics kit — the Lego Mindstorms 2.0 — for Christmas one year. That’s when I first started with visual scripting-type programming. There was a little program that came pre-packaged with the robotics that you could use to code and tell the robot where to move. ... In sixth grade is actually when I started writing code.

What sort of products do you develop?

I do a lot of games, for starters. There’s like three or four games on my Google Play page, and I do a lot of just random fun stuff. There’s also a few pieces of software that are meant for productivity.