Know Your Madisonian: Head of YWCA Madison is 'CEO by day, DJ by night'

I wouldn’t say I’m your typical CEO. I am very much still hands-on. What I love about my journey with YWCA is that I started in direct service, meaning I started with directly working with our residents and participants. I think that gives me a different lens as a CEO. I had already built relationships with our residents and participants and our programs and staff, and I still have those. I’m always checking on people and engaging with people.

I try to make it an intention to do so, especially when I see all the young kids that we serve and especially those that look like me because I believe that representation is hugely important. When I get to come and introduce myself to them, and they are so shocked to know that I’m the CEO because they rarely see a Black woman CEO. It’s very personal to me to be able to be touchable in that way and hopefully be an inspiration to the next generation that they too can do this if they want to.

What is it about Madison that keeps you here?

A lot of my friends that I grew up with moved away just because of the lack of culture here and the treatment of African Americans here. I think what keeps me here honestly is purpose. I really believe I am called to be here for such a time as this and believe that I’m doing what I’m called to do during this appointed time. I always acknowledge that I’m a woman of faith, and I pray a lot about where I’m supposed to be and my destiny and things of that nature. So far, it’s kept me here.

