Know Your Madisonian: Head of new Office of Rural Prosperity won't bring 'cookie cutter' approach

I care deeply about the future of rural communities because it impacted me so much growing up. I was very involved in 4-H and FFA and the cattle industry, which really provided me with a lot of leadership skills and just passion for rural communities. I really see this as a way that I can give back and make sure that future generations see rural communities and rural business as a viable option for them.

The 2018 farm bill. The farm bill is reauthorized about every five years, so there’s a lot of time leading up to the farm bill where people explore new ideas. They look for state success stories to model for new federal programs. They look for places we can increase funding or change things that aren’t working. So I spent a few years gearing up for the 2018 farm bill and really putting the pieces together on what we were going to be prioritizing and pushing for. When we passed the 2018 farm bill, there were a few provisions that were included that were years in the making, including doubling the federal funding for organic agriculture research, creating a new consolidated local food program at (the U.S. Department of Agriculture), creating a brand new produce prescription program at USDA and creating the first food waste liaison at USDA. Those were some of the things we had been pushing for years.