Know Your Madisonian: Head of Dane County climate effort leads by example

What did you find so interesting about energy conservation?A lot of what traditional energy efficiency looks at is equipment. And it was becoming increasingly clear to me that there was this human element that we needed to deal with more effectively.

(In) 1970, a new refrigerator used 1,800 kilowatt-hours a year. And by 2010, that’s like 500. And so you see this huge technological advance in household efficiency. So the individual appliances are using far less, but our homes are using far more.

In the ‘70s, in our house, we had a TV that didn’t have a remote control. So when it was off, it was off. We had a couple of clocks. There’s a stereo that again was off when it was off. And that was kind of it. A refrigerator — that’s what was plugged in. A 10-year-old cable DVR box uses as much electricity as a refrigerator. And some people have three of them.

We weren’t going to get to where we wanted to go in terms of efficiency — and increasingly, climate action — just through more efficient appliances. We had to think about how to engage people.