Know Your Madisonian: Handler lets the therapy dog out to ease airport experience

What are some of your more interesting assignments?

The pet therapy work we do with the reading programs in the schools and in the libraries — the Read to a Dog (program). Many of the kids come from backgrounds where they don’t have pets. They can’t have them in their apartments or they can’t afford them or the parents are gone all the time and they just don’t have time to deal with something besides their children.

One of the points of the program is if the kids are more relaxed — this is not a teacher watching them, this is not a teacher expecting a certain number of words per minute — they tend to work a little harder at their books or be more interested in them. After a while (one little boy) was sitting there just kind of (petting) Rocky and holding the book with one hand. He was better able to sound out words. He was less self-conscious. That sort of thing happens fairly often.

Are people nervous about flying?